Eastern potato producers were among the award recipients recently named by the PEI Potato Board.
The awards recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the industry.
The 2021 winners included Peter McKenna with McKenna Brothers Ltd in Cardigan.
Mr McKenna grew up on the 48 Road and learned the potato business from his father Terence and uncle John. On leaving school in 1979, he started working in the family potato brokerage and packing business.
When McKenna Brothers looked to expand into the offshore export market in the late 1980s, they recognized the value of mentorship and continued to work with Mitch MacLean when they took over his export business Island Shipping. Mr McKenna was well respected by buyers in South America and domestically he knew how to handle situations should they arise.
To Mr McKenna, his word is his bond and a handshake is binding. These characteristics have made him a trusted partner in an industry where trust is paramount. This trust, built over four decades, has enabled him to put together strong deals that have benefited Island growers, buyers, and industry partners.
He was active on the executive of the PEI Exporters Association for many years and was also a member of the board of Potatoes Canada in the 1980s and 1990s. This organization was a partnership between potato export companies in PEI and NB and the Canadian government to promote the export of Canadian seed potatoes around the world. He helped host numerous and diverse groups of visiting buyers from South America and Europe and used the personal contacts to broker many deals that benefited PEI potato farmers.
Mr McKenna also advocated strongly to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for the negotiation of phytosanitary agreements that would allow the shipment of Prince Edward Island/Canadian seed and fresh potatoes to export markets, including Uruguay and Venezuela. Some of the agreements negotiated at that time became models for future phytosanitary agreements relating to potatoes.
He continues to live on the 48 Road with his wife Kelly, daughter Morgan and son-in-law to be Jean-Marc Evans-Renaud. Mr McKenna is now in business with his son Matthew, who resides in Stratford with his wife Dr Michelle McKenna, as they continue the family legacy of buying and selling PEI potatoes. Their focus now is on the shipment of high-quality seed potatoes and bringing new potato varieties to Island farmers.
Charles and Wilhelmina Murphy of China Point, near Vernon Bridge, were also recognized.
Mr Murphy grew up on a mixed farm with dairy, pork, chickens, potatoes and cash crops. He graduated from St Dunstan’s High School and took several business and law courses at UPEI and also completed a farm mechanics course at PVI (Provincial Vocational Institute). This continuing education has been helpful in running the farm business.
Ms Murphy (Willie) immigrated to Canada with her parents from Holland in 1953 at the age of five and went to school in Vernon Bridge and Montague. Following high school she graduated from Union Commercial College in Charlottetown with a diploma in bookkeeping and financial planning.
The Murphys have had a life-long passion for agriculture and have farmed for more than 53 years.
In the early years, they had dairy, pork, beef, cole crops, turnips, tobacco and cash crops. In the 1970s their interests led them to growing contract seed potatoes for the PEI Potato Board.
Mr Murphy was one of the early Elite Seed potato contract producers working closely with Agriculture Canada and the Potato Board to produce high class seed potatoes for Island commercial producers. For a time, the Murphy farm provided a back-up location for the Fox Island Elite Seed Farm called the China Point plots, growing as many as 96 seed lots of various varieties and classes. In 1993 they started their own screen house nuclear production which they continue to the present day. Seed potatoes remain the focus of the operation, and while no longer in the livestock business, they also grow seed wheat and corn.
In 2007, the Murphy Farm won the Canadian Horticultural Council International Award for Champion Seed Potatoes at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto.
Mr Murphy has served in a number of leadership roles in the potato industry and served on many agricultural committees and boards such as: four years as a director, one year as vice-president, and one year as president of the Potato Producers Association of PEI;
During the PVYn years, in the early 1990s, he was appointed to the federal-provincial committee as a representative of the PEI potato farmers. The work of this committee contributed to the lifting of the ban on PEI seed shipments at this time;
He also served two terms on the PEI Potato Board, one year as secretary-treasurer; two terms on the Farm Practices Review Board; was an active member of the Ministerial Advisory Board to the federal Minister of Health; is a current member of the PEI Federation of Agriculture, the National Farmers’ Union, the Canadian Seed Growers’ Association, and Secan and a member of the PEI Farm Business Management Advisory Committee from 1992-1995 as well as two terms on the PEI Marketing Council.
The Murphy Farm has adapted over the years and many changes have been made to comply with environmental and food safety requirements such as observing buffer zones and stream and waterway setbacks, meeting pesticide applicator certification and crop rotation requirements and enrollment in the CanadaGAP food safety program.
The third award recipient is Morley Wood, who grew up in Mount Tryon, and is the fifth generation to farm the land near Albany. His two sons Greg and Jeff are the sixth generation, and Mr Wood’s grandson Alex is home on the farm, making it seven generations of tilling the soil and growing food, most notably seed and tablestock potatoes. They also have a packing shed on the home farm, are licensed potato dealers, and Mr Wood was one of the founding partners of Mid-Isle Farms, a major packing shed operation in Albany.
Mr Wood served four terms as chair of the PEI Potato Board, the most ever by an individual, was vice-chair for two terms, and served a total of nine years on the board during the period 1994/95 to 2008/09. He represented the Potato Board on the PEI Federation of Agriculture board of directors, and served on local committees including the Farm Practices Review Board and the Continuing Education Credits advisory committee for pesticide licensing.
He has contributed to national and international potato organizations for many years. As well. Mr Wood has been a long-term director on the Canadian Horticultural Council, representing the Potato Board and more recently, Mid-Isle Farms. He provided wise counsel around the Canadian Potato Council table, and his ability to explain things from the farmers’ perspective while at times challenging PMRA, CFIA, AAFC, Stats Canada and others was effective.
He served on the board of United Potato Growers of Canada and attended many meetings with United Potato Growers of America. Mr Wood was very involved in the formation of both sister organizations: when Albert Wada first proposed creating United Potato Growers of Idaho (UPGI) with a mission of increasing returns to farmers by way of improved supply and demand information.
Mr Wood’s interest in the latest developments in potato technology led him to attend World Potato Congress meetings in many countries, and he has been to all seven continents of the world. He has attended the Potato Expo in the US for years, and developed relationships with potato industry representatives from many provinces, states and countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.