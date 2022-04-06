Eastern PEI poultry producers, both commercial and show bird owners, are on alert since possibly as many as four Avian flu cases have been detected in PEI so far this year.
The virus, described as a type ‘A’ influenza virus, is a contagious viral infection that can affect all species of birds, according to information from the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative (CWHC) website which states, “While all bird species are thought to be susceptible to infection, domestic poultry flocks are especially vulnerable to infections that can rapidly turn into epidemics.”
The virus is concerning for Jacob MacEachern of Cardross. He raises a couple hundred Meat King chickens annually.
“If that flu were to hit my birds, technically they could all be condemned whether they were three weeks of age or fully grown and ready to be slaughtered and all that money I would have invested in them could be gone,” Mr MacEachern said.
He won’t be getting his chicks until the end of May, but is already planning on tightening his barn to keep wild birds out.
Janet Murphy, executive director of Chicken Farmers of PEI, said commercial operations across the province are well aware of the devastation an outbreak could cause.
“All producers have heightened their bio-security just trying to keep it minimized and keep it out of our barns,” Ms Murphy said.
The risk is the same whether the virus is showing up in wild or domestic birds and whether it is one case or four, she added.
“The threat is real,” she said.
Wild birds aren’t choosy where they defecate and people can unknowingly walk in it at anytime.
“For the most part it comes into a person’s barn, be it commercial or unregulated, through either the bottom of somebody’s boot if they don’t change their footwear or in through the ventilation system,” she added.
Producers are being hyper-vigilant right now when it comes to keeping foot traffic down in the barn as well as making sure the screens on their ventilation systems are in proper working order, she added.
The message is also being relayed to producers who purchase their chicks from Cardigan Feed Services Ltd, co-owner Mary Grant said.
“When we do sell chicks there is a fair bit of information that goes out with them,” she said, noting there are pamphlets and brochures that ensure people are aware to be careful and try not to have the birds outside as much as possible.
“We are following as much protocol as we possibly can without having to stop selling chicks all together,” she added.
Trevor MacDonald agrees that there should always be care taken when it comes to what you do around the barn.
The Murray River resident breeds show birds and he has a flock of about 200.
“Normally we are taking precautions,” he said.
“This time of the year you don’t have visitors coming and going, and if you are going anywhere you are careful you are not wearing footwear you wear to your barns.”
While in some parts of the world there are poultry shows year-round, Canada for the most part doesn’t have any until June.
“It is the time of the year breeders are in their breeding season,” Mr MacDonald added, noting his flock is confined to the barn and not running around in the open where they could contract the virus.
Ms Murphy said with migratory season now in full swing it is evident the virus is spreading from east to west.
The CWHC survey shows the majority of cases so far this year have been detected in Nova Scotia with a count of 15 as of last week. Newfoundland had the second highest with 10.
