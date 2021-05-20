Jason Tompkins says funding from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency has allowed his company to double its freezer capacity, which will help prevent a saturated market for fishermen.
His company, One Tuna Inc in North Lake, is one of six seafood companies to benefit from $386,000 in funding from the Canadian Seafood Stabilization Fund announced May 14. They received a repayable loan of $44,181.
As the only federally certified bluefin processor in Canada, 70 per cent of their products ship overseas so the pandemic forced an adjustment. The increase in cold storage allows them to process 2,000 pounds of tuna per day.
Mr Tompkins said bluefins must be stored at minus 66 degrees Celsius or lower due to the fat content.
Meanwhile, Atlantic Shellfish Products in Morell received $73,053 in repayable money to develop a marketing strategy to help recover from the pandemic and expand to new markets.
“It’s a really big help for us,” said president Jacob Dockendorff. “With the way things have changed through the pandemic we felt like we needed to bolster that side of the business since we can’t go to trade shows.”
Four other eastern PEI seafood companies received non-repayable funding to implement more safety equipment to protect workers from the coronavirus.
At Beach Point Processing, operations manager Pam Perrot said the $87,514 will be used for barriers and extra sanitizer, masks and shields.
“With COVID, our No. 1 priority is ensuring workers are kept safe.”
In addition Seafood 2000 in Georgetown received $151,950, PEI Mussel King in Morell received $17,297 and Belle River Enterprises got $12,750.
Jerry Gavin, executive director of the PEI Seafood Processors Association, said the industry employs about 2,000 Islanders.
