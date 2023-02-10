Gymnast Trent Quinn ready to compete in second Canada Games
Trent Quinn has set the bar high in regards to his goals at the 2023 Canada Games.
The 18-year-old from Vernon River has been doing gymnastics since he was a toddler and started competing at the age of six.
This is the second games for Quinn who competed in Red Deer in 2019.
He is one of six males on Team PEI. There is also a female team.
“Each person on our team (competes in) all six events,” Quinn said. “None of us are specialized in one event, but we are all pretty well rounded.”
That being said high bar, also called the horizontal bar, is the event Quinn in most comfortable with.
“It is a swinging apparatus so it takes a lot more power and force to do skills,” he said. “You can also personalize a lot of the skills.”
As for the competition, Quinn said it is challenging for PEI to compete against teams from other provinces with a much bigger population base.
Even so, they are working towards obtaining high scores in the team events and maybe even coming out on top of some other Maritime provinces.
“I am working towards being in a final,” he said. “I am going in with that hope, but if it doesn’t happen it wouldn’t be a big shocker.”
The gymnastic competitions will take place at the Norton Diamond Soccer Complex in Stratford, practically a stone’s throw from Quinn’s hometown.
“Most of my friends and family never get to see my competitions, but now with all of them being able to come it makes it a cooler experience than going away to compete,” he added.
William Lyons ready for second Canada Games appearance
PEI short track speed skater William Lyons is looking forward to competing in front of a hometown crowd next month during the 2023 Canada Games.
“A lot of people from the community haven’t seen me compete,” the 19-year -old from Rock Barra, who has been a competitive skater for the past decade, said.
He will compete in the 1500, 500 and 100 metre races as well as the relay team race at Eliyahu Wellness Centre at Canada Games Place in North Rustico.
This is the second Canada Games for Lyons who was one of the younger Islanders competing at the 2019 Red Deer games at age 15 where his overall placement was 25th.
“I have different goals this time around and am focusing on being more competitive,” he said.
In the interim Lyons has been training and competing at a national level.
His latest climb up the ladder took place in November 2022 when he finished 11th overall in a field of 40 competitors at the Canadian Junior Championships in Sherbrooke, Quebec.
Training is intense in the lead-up to the games. Lyons says he spends 15 to 20 hours on the ice every week.
Short track speed skating competitions begin on Monday, February 20th.
Tobias Cheeseman ready to represent PEI in Squash
Tobias Cheeseman has been swinging a racket on the squash courts since he was 7 years old and started competing at age 11.
The 16 year old from Morell is excited to be the first ranked on the men’s squash PEI team who will represent the province in the upcoming Canada Games.
“We have been practicing on the court built specifically for the games,” he said.
The portable courts were installed at Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown in mid January, giving the PEI team the advantage of getting comfortable playing on them.
These days training happens five days a week for Cheeseman and his teammates Ajit Bala, Will MacLean and Malcolm MacIntyre.
The team is striving to come out on top of the other Atlantic representatives at the competition which begins on Sunday , February 19.
“I have learned a lot over the last few years training with the team,” he said adding, “It has showed me the importance of having a good coach for one thing.”
Coach BJ MacLean was awarded Squash Canada Coach of the year in 2022.
Cheeseman has tried other sports over the years but there is something about the combination of strategy and strength that makes squash his passion.
