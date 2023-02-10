Gymnast Trent Quinn ready to compete in second Canada Games

Trent Quinn has set the bar high in regards to his goals at the 2023 Canada Games.

Trent Quinn

Trent Quinn of Vernon River will be participating in his second Canada Games. 
William Lyons

William Lyons of Rock Barra is excited to compete in his second Canada Games. The 19-year-old is a member of the PEI Speed Skating team. This event will take place at the Eliyahu Wellness Centre at Canada Games Place in North Rustico. Charlotte MacAulay photo
tobias_col.jpg

Tobias Cheeseman, 16, is ranked first on the Team PEI Mens Squash team for the upcoming Canada Games.            Submitted photo 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.