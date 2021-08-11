You would think a major telecom company in a country with some of the most expensive cell phone bills in the world would have the common courtesy to let its customers know when a massive outage happens.
When you have a large customer service and communications payroll, shouldn’t you post something on social media the minute you realize something is wrong with your network and follow up with updates? Shouldn’t you send out system-wide text messages to notify your customers?
Eastlink had an enormous internet outage last Wednesday across Nova Scotia and PEI. Along with knocking out internet access for individual users, it also took debit machines offline in stores and had major impacts on many businesses. Some were still having issues on Thursday.
Eastlink did not make any announcements about this significant event that had huge consequences for many. Not a single word.
Not only that, customers were using up their cell phone data to find out what was happening, which means the outage was actually profitable.
This is completely unacceptable.
If telecom firms can endlessly advertise their products with social media posts and mass text messages, there is no excuse for not doing so during a major regional outage.
We live in a world where many industries are dominated by a few mega-rich companies that get every advantage, including tax breaks from government, and play a huge role in widening wealth inequality.
Yet when something goes wrong and it’s their fault, these companies face little to no consequences, no matter how big the ramifications are for their customers.
The corporatization of our society is going to get worse, especially with governments appeasing their every wish, and that correlates to more and more people sinking into poverty.
