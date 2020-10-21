I am writing regarding the recent editorial “Is this new direction the best one?” on October 14th. The premise of this article - that your phone will sound an alarm in public if it comes close to someone who tested positive for COVID19 - is wrong and this is misinformation.
The COVID alert app does not have an alarm; it will alert you privately in the daily summary if someone you have been in close contact with enters a code on their own phone. It is a private and secure way to notify people of a possible exposure. This is nothing like the scenario imaged in your editorial where someone runs out of a store after an alarm goes off.
This kind of misinformation is dangerous and I do hope your editorial does not lead to locals choosing not to download and use this app as is recommended by public health. While the app is unlikely to lead to a “smoldering substructure of anxiety, frustration, paranoia” as you state, an editorial with incorrect facts just might.
I enjoy and support your newspaper, but I ask that you please write a retraction.
Sincerely,
Rhianna Halliday,
Cardigan
