1980 explosion

No one was seriously injured when a propane tank exploded in a restaurant at the corner of Main and School Streets in Montague on a warm day in June 1980.

There have been countless memorable news stories in The Eastern Graphic over the years and some you just don’t forget. Some are tragic, others involve celebrations but each is a reflection of the communities we live in here in eastern PEI.

1. October 23, 1974  - A fall wind storm brought gale force winds and worst hit among the many harbours in eastern PEI was Beach Point where Chester MacKenzie’s fishing boat was destroyed and another owned by Archie Gordon sank. Another boat owned by Billy Gordon was wedged against a bank and her engine and interior were extensively damaged. Boats owned by William MacKenzie, Luther Williams, Glen Gosbee and Ralph MacNeill broke their moorings, drifted ashore and when the tide receded they were left in a field 150 feet from the water. None appeared damaged. In Pinette Donald Morrison’s boat ended up high and dry on the wharf. At North Lake eight boats had to be winched ashore to get them out of the gale wind gust recorded at more than 135 kilometres per hour. 

