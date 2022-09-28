There have been countless memorable news stories in The Eastern Graphic over the years and some you just don’t forget. Some are tragic, others involve celebrations but each is a reflection of the communities we live in here in eastern PEI.
1. October 23, 1974 - A fall wind storm brought gale force winds and worst hit among the many harbours in eastern PEI was Beach Point where Chester MacKenzie’s fishing boat was destroyed and another owned by Archie Gordon sank. Another boat owned by Billy Gordon was wedged against a bank and her engine and interior were extensively damaged. Boats owned by William MacKenzie, Luther Williams, Glen Gosbee and Ralph MacNeill broke their moorings, drifted ashore and when the tide receded they were left in a field 150 feet from the water. None appeared damaged. In Pinette Donald Morrison’s boat ended up high and dry on the wharf. At North Lake eight boats had to be winched ashore to get them out of the gale wind gust recorded at more than 135 kilometres per hour.
2. June 1980 - No one was seriously injured when a propane tank exploded in a restaurant at the corner of Main and School Streets in Montague. Graphic reporter Heather Moore and Andy Walker who was with The Guardian at the time and now editor of The Island Farmer were sitting on the wharf in Georgetown waiting for the Coast Guard to arrive for a demonstration on safety gear when the explosion occurred. A large bang was followed by massive clouds of black smoke which could be clearly seen in the County Capital. Fire departments from all surrounding communities joined Montague firefighters in controlling the blaze which destroyed the restaurant and extensively damaged a convenience store owned by Richard Collins. His vehicle was demolished.
3. September 1993 - Usen Fisheries, one of the largest employers in Souris was destroyed by fire. As many as 150 jobs were lost. In peak operation the plant processed between 250,000 and 300,000 pounds of red fish per boat per haul.
4. Fall 2003 - Fourteen people were arrested during a two-week round-the-clock protest launched by hundreds of PEI fishermen who blockaded the wharf at Souris Harbour to protest the harvest of herring inshore by seiners. Island fishers claimed the seiner boats used a special net and were taking too many fish from the area and trawl too close to shore. A 20-member RCMP tactical force was brought in to clear the way for 16 transport trucks to leave the wharf area with the fish. This meant the fish still on board the seiners at the wharf would rot. Those arrested were fined but would no serve jail time or have a criminal record.
5. March 30, 2014 - Two Montague Regional High School boys and a third, a student at Montague Intermediate, perished in a fire in an abandoned building in Charlottetown. The deceased included Joseph Reeves, 19, Brandon MacKinnon, 16, and 15-year-old Kenneth Irving. A fourth boy was transported to a Halifax hospital for burns and was released shortly after.
6. August 2014 - Brent McGuigan, 68, and his son Brendon, 39, of St Marys Road, died in a double homicide. Alfred Vuozzo of Montague, then 46, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 35 years.
7. January 2017 - More than 100 Georgetown residents attended a public meeting to discuss the threatened closure of its elementary school. This was a second go-round for the community and residents weren’t prepared to see the school go. The protest was based on a fear closure would mean a lost sense of community which would also fail to attract potential newcomers. Georgetown Elementary was one of five Island schools the PEI Public Schools Branch recommended closing. Enrollment was low and operating at 28 per cent capacity with 50 students. It was projected if the school remained open enrollment would reach about 70 by 2024 and stabilize. The decision was reversed and the community of Belfast also won their struggle to keep the doors of their school open.
8. Spring 2017 - The medal collection amassed by Special Olympic athletes from the eastern PEI region continued to grow over the years. Two athletes that come to mind are Alyssa Chapman of Murray Harbour who brought home gold and silver in skating and dancing at the World Winter Games in Austria. In 2014 Ellen McNearney of Montague won two medals, a gold and a bronze, in Cross Country Skiing at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, Korea. Those are just examples of their winning efforts in sport.
9. May 2020 - Sparks and heavy smoke shot into the evening sky over Souris as the iconic Bluefin Restaurant burned to the ground. Fire crews from Souris, Eastern Kings and St Peter’s responded to the blaze but nothing could be done to save the structure. There was an outpouring of support for owner Amber Jenkins as the community reflected on their personal memories of being at the popular eatery which was known Island wide.
10. 2021-2022 - AEDs proved their worth in helping save the lives of two eastern PEI residents. Ernie Fitzpatrick of Cardigan was grateful for the quick action and expertise of fellow hockey players and first responders who saved his life after he collapsed on the ice at Three Rivers Sportsplex in Georgetown. The 62-year-old Cardigan man, whose heart had stopped, was shocked back to life thanks to the quick work of friends and a defibrillator hanging on the wall just outside the canteen. Kenny MacDonald, Jim Hatton and Ricky MacLean realized Mr Fitzpatrick wasn’t breathing and Mr Hatton immediately began chest compressions and applied the AED. Mr Fitzpatrick was taken to the QEH and then to Saint John, New Brunswick for treatment. A similar scenario unfolded at the Murray Harbour Community Centre when pickleball player Scott Page of Vernon River collapsed between games. Players Jamie MacKay, Mark Edgar and Karl Barth began CPR and as it turned out the village CAO, who was in the building at the time, had training in using an AED while working in Alberta. Mr Page underwent testing in Saint John, New Brunswick and thanks to his friend’s efforts and the life saving device he too survived the experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.