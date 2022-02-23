If there is one thing the past two years may have taught us it’s being flexible helps take the cutting edge off some stresses which goes hand-in-hand with bearing down and be prepared to expect the unexpected.
Last week the province announced the 2023 version of March Break will actually take place in February. (February 20 to March 3).
This doesn’t interfere with the total number of school days which tally up to 195, the same as this year.
This may send some parents into a tizzy especially if they had planned to travel to a sunny destination or take a family holiday in March. It may also not coincide with a parent’s work schedule, but in the absence of normality the revised time frame has scads of potential benefits.
One of the reasons for the change is PEI will host the prestigious Canada Winter Games from February 18 to March 5.
The whys and wherefores are obvious.
As many as 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches involved in 20 different sports are coming from great and small points of this country to visit us.
Let’s roll out the welcome mat and not only celebrate sport but appreciate the money this stands to generate for the province.
The Games create a platform like few others to show off our province, our culture and that kind and proud old-fashioned Island hospitality.
Provided the sporting gods are understanding and shine down on us Covid will be but a memory benched for unsportsmanlike behaviour by 2023.
It’s certain PEI residents and businesses will embrace the opportunity to showcase all we have to offer - especially in the off-season when weather can be uncertain and tourists are headed in a different direction.
It goes without saying not all students, especially senior grades, are interested in sport. But that doesn’t mean young people can’t in some way play a part in the success of the Games.
Check out the Canada Games website for information on volunteering. Helping out doesn’t have to be structured though. Island youths can make a difference by cheering for PEI athletes or performing the simplest of tasks such as picking up stray trash or offering directions - unofficial ambassadors can be any age and skill level and are of great value.
Eastern PEI has a share of sporting events at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre, Montague Curling Club and Pownal Arena, along with 16 other venues Island-wide.
There’s much to learn about this country through the people coming to compete and there is much to teach them about our way of life in Canada’s smallest province. Education at its finest.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
