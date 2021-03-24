Editor,
We are happy to see that our provincial government has finally proclaimed the Water Act, but unfortunately there is a big mistake in the regulations for holding ponds filled from multiple wells. The problem is that together, those wells can draw as much water as a high capacity well. And under the regulations, those wells are allowed to continue pumping for the next five years. That would clearly be a threat to the water levels in local wells and streams, especially during times of drought.
As was proposed in the draft regulations, and as the all-party Legislative Committee recommended, there should not be any exemptions for compliance with the Water Act regulations, and there should be an immediate ban on new holding ponds.
Government is instead planning to give this exemption to existing holding ponds, and any others put in by June 16. This error would also encourage farmers to build more huge well-water-fed ponds, increasing the demand on groundwater supply that is already stressed in some places. Those ponds also waste precious water due to increased evaporation.
There does need to be good policy to conserve groundwater and regulate large-scale irrigation in these times of climate change and frequent drought. That should include:
1. requiring a minimum soil organic matter of at least three per cent in irrigated fields (so maximum water is retained in the topsoil and used by the crop),
2. metering and setting strict limits to amounts of water use for irrigation,
3. mandating best practice irrigation to reduce evaporation,
4. encouraging good tillage, crop rotation and cropping methods for water conservation,
5. expanding hedgerows, and
6. extensive forest conservation and tree planting to enhance groundwater retention.
Our province needs effective policy and a Water Act with regulations that will really protect our precious water resources.
Tony Reddin & Marion Copleston,
Bonshaw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.