The unfairness first-year university/college students are experiencing regarding unequal access to Unemployment Insurance (EI) is a disgrace. They deserve the right to receive unemployment checks if they have put in the hours, yet not everyone is currently eligible.
It is unrealistic to expect students to navigate university life, and the expenses that come with it, without these funds. Balancing a part-time job and an entire school course load is nearly impossible, nor should it be required. Students are expected to strive for good grades which take lots of time and effort.
Overworking themselves is a completely unrealistic lifestyle for us to expect them to maintain.
It is discouraging for these students to watch some of their peers that aren’t attending postsecondary receive weekly unemployment checks while these students are juggling work, class, and studying while not gaining any benefits. The cost of university is astronomical and for young adults, trying to pay that is a huge struggle.
It’s important for these young people to go to post-secondary school in order to make a decent living and become the next generation of the workforce. What is saddening is many are having to drop out because they simply cannot afford it. Do we want to see our youth skipping out on pursuing their dream careers?
Allowing university and college students to be eligible to draw EI their first year of studies would eliminate this issue.
