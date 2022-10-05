Eight candidates are vying for two trustee positions on the Public Schools Branch board in eastern PEI.
Elections PEI has chosen to delay the election - results were originally to be announced October 21 - due to Hurricane Fiona. New dates have not been announced.
In Zone 6, Montague Family of Schools, the candidates are Wade Czank, Wendy Foote, Laverne MacInnis and Howard MacNeil.
In Zone 7, for the Souris and Morell Families, the candidates are Laura Braden, Kelsey Curran, Brittany Jakubiec and Patty van Diepen.
Wade Czank
Mr Czank of Uigg has a son in Grade 12 at Montague Regional High School and his wife is a resource teacher in the school system.
He moved to PEI from Vancouver in 2000 and works for Saltwire Network. He has certificates in web page design, network administration, Canadian securities and investment funds.
Mr Czank is vice president on the Macphail Homestead board and has previously served as a board member or volunteer with Pownal Minor Hockey, Knights of Columbus and the Navy League of Canada.
He wants to make schools more cost-effective through energy efficiency, including an entire fleet of electric buses, and ensure wifi is easily accessible in all schools.
Mr Czank said schools should not be closed and students should not have to travel two hours on the bus each day.
“I will have open dialogue with parents and teachers regarding any issues or changes they would like to be made.”
Wendy Foote
Wendy Foote owns Appleseed Child Care in Montague, which opened in 2010, with husband Gerry.
She decided to run for school board in order to have a voice in the process.
“I find it very interesting. I’m in the education system, so I’d like to see if I have anything to offer.”
She said the primary concern she’s been hearing is the need for more bus drivers, including substitutes.
Ms Foote also wants to ensure EAs and other staff get a fair shake.
Laverne MacInnis
Laverne MacInnis of Murray Harbour wants to see a myriad of improvements to education after a long career in mental health and addictions, and working with students in special education. She was born in Montague and returned to the Island from New Hampshire several years ago.
“I subscribe to the philosophy of pay me now or pay me later. Either put resources into educating kids now or pay for it later when kids who haven’t gotten education are in low-paying jobs or wind up on welfare.”
Ms MacInnis said PEI students with learning challenges don’t get the support they need, sometimes waiting three or four years to be tested for disabilities.
She also takes issue with the emphasis on having a Masters in social work for hiring school counsellors. She has a Masters in counselling psychology.
“You can go through that and never take a counselling course,” she said. “I was trained in psychology, but I can’t go into a school and work as a counsellor.”
She would like to see a technical high school to cater to all types of students, a nurse in every school, better nutritional support and classroom tutors provided to small groups at a younger age instead of later on in college.
Ms MacInnis also said the requirement to get a mail-in ballot online disenfranchises some people who will be forced to visit a library. The province should provide a computer and internet to all students’ families without access, she added.
She can be contacted for help registering to vote or getting to a library at 902-380-5414.
Howard MacNeil
Howard MacNeil is the third candidate running in Zone 6. He lives in Burnt Point and moved to PEI about 15 years ago from Ontario.
Now retired, he worked in the finance field and brings knowledge of how finances, budgets and payroll works.
He said too many students struggle with the most basic skills - math, reading and writing.
“The whole purpose of an education system is to do those three things.”
He is concerned by the increase in parents homeschooling their children, which doubled from 235 in 2019-20 to 474 last year.
He also took issue with voting by mail instead of tacking the school board election onto municipal elections in November.
Laura Braden
In Zone 7, Laura Braden of Campbell’s Cove hopes to represent rural families and farmers and fishers who don’t feel their voices are heard.
The molecular immunologist moved to PEI from British Columbia five years ago and has children aged two and four. She sees the election as a chance to get involved in the local community.
She wants to bring an attitude of continuous improvement to the school system and ensure it isn’t simply doing things the way it always has. She would like to see more advancement of technology and virtual solutions.
“Everybody who comes to the table, especially from different walks of life, can make improvements based on what they see. It needs to be from the ground up, working with people.”
Kelsey Curran
Kelsey Curran of Peakes moved to PEI 10 years ago from Cape Breton and lives in Peakes. She has a business degree, a diploma in international hospitality and worked at Finance PEI before going on maternity leave with her now two-month-old son.
“Since becoming a mother I’ve realized our children depend on us greatly to make the right decisions that impact their well-being.”
Running for school board is a way to make a positive difference in the lives of both children and the community, she said.
She wants to improve existing resources like the school food program and add to programs that can go beyond the school building. All schools, whether in downtown Charlottetown or rural PEI should be on a level playing field, she said.
Ms Curran also wants to see a review of safety procedures to ensure the security of students.
Brittany Jakubiec
Brittany Jakubiec is a researcher with LGBTQ advocacy organization Egale Canada and the former executive director of PEERS Alliance. Her child is in Grade 7 at Morell Consolidated School.
She brings many years of experience in leadership positions on boards of directors and working in the non-profit sector, and has a doctorate in education. She was also involved with Canadian Parents for French PEI.
“I believe in safe, inclusive and accessible schools for all students,” she said. “I am hard-working, motivated and passionate about education. I am ready for this new opportunity.”
Patty van Diepen
Patty van Diepen of Green Meadows has two children at Morell Regional High School and a history of advocating for better education.
The longtime registered nurse was part of an education rally at Province House in 2014 after the government cut 32 teaching positions, and also made a presentation to the standing committee on education that year about classroom composition concerns and challenges faced by teachers.
When her oldest child entered the school system, there was an element of trust that the school would deal with any issues or concerns but she realized how “lacking” the system’s resources were.
Over the years she has helped with fundraisers for music and drama programs, chaired the playground committee at Morell Consolidated and been involved with Home and School.
At the high school level she would like to see a greater focus on math literacy and Canadian history, and more credits required to graduate for English language students so they are better equipped in the future. PSB students only require 20 credits as opposed to 25 in French-language schools.
Lynne Faubert
In the French School Board elections, Lynne Faubert is the sole candidate in Zone 7, École La-Belle-Cloche, the only French school in eastern PEI.
