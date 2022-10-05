school board zone map

Eight candidates are vying for two trustee positions on the Public Schools Branch board in eastern PEI.

Elections PEI has chosen to delay the election - results were originally to be announced October 21 - due to Hurricane Fiona. New dates have not been announced.

Wade

Wade Czank
Wendy Foote

Wendy Foote
laverne MacInnis

Laverne MacInnis
howard macneil

Howard MacNeil
Laura Braden

Laura Braden and  daughter Oriana
Kelsey Curran with baby Oliver

Kelsey Curran with baby Oliver
Brittany Jakubiec

Brittany Jakubiec
Patty van Diepen with husband Peter

Patty van Diepen with husband Peter

