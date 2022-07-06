Last week in this space I told the story of our new fire table. We budgeted, finally found one we liked, and with the help of some mystic math formulation introduced to me by Heather (see last week’s column for full details), we were able to complete assembly. That’s where I left you. All that was left for us was to light it up, sit back and enjoy. Which we did. I thought it was the end of the story. If it were only that easy.
This particular fire table, like many, came with a supply of lava rocks to be placed in the so-called fire bowl. In this case, the fire bowl was rectangular in shape two feet long and about two inches deep. The burner, or pipe with little holes that fire comes out, sits in the middle. The unit came with two bags of lava rocks you dump into the bowl, and presto, looks pretty good and the lava rocks also hold the heat.
These lava rocks come in all shapes and sizes and you have to make sure they are sitting just right so the lid fits over them when the table is not in use. This was easier said than done. I’ve worked on jigsaw puzzles that were easier to solve than getting these rocks just right. But finally, mission accomplished.
Heather and I were on the back deck, drinks in hand on a lovely, but slightly chilly, evening. In other words, the perfect night for a little heat producing fire. We followed the easy to light instructions, and they worked to perfection. The flame was enchanting to say the least, and we settled in our bliss quite content with the new ambiance.
That lasted about eight minutes.
It was just past dusk. It happened quickly. Hiss ... BANG! ... Zing! Much to our combined surprise and shock, a lava rock literally exploded and a small piece shot out of each end. On my side, the piece hit the storage unit we have on the deck for our outdoor furniture cushions, and on Heather’s side, the piece whizzed out, ricocheted off the barbeque and landed back on the deck near the end of the table. At first we weren’t aware of the location of the errant rocks. Heather leaped off the couch and rushed to the end where the door was to quickly turn off the propane. We didn’t know what was going on or how many explosions to expect.
This is when we discovered where that little piece of lava rock was that hit the barbeque. It was under Heather’s foot, and it was hot. Burn your foot hot. And that’s what it did. Needless to say that was it for the fire table that night, and, I feared, forever.
While Heather was nursing her burn she Googled ‘why do lava rocks explode?’ The popular answer was this happens all the time when moisture gets into the rocks. The moisture turns to steam and expands making a hissing sound, sometimes ejecting the rock. Only problem was, ours weren’t wet. At all. They were fresh out of the bag. I knew our comfort level at risking this again was very low, if non-existent.
A fire table our size holds about 25 pounds of fire glass. It looks lovely, and most importantly, is explosion proof. Now, back to that bliss ...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.