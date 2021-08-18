Lawrence MacAulay is seeking his 11th term in office as the Liberal MP for Cardigan but the circumstances are much different from previous elections.
The COVID-19 pandemic emerged a few months after the last federal election in the fall of 2019 and has dominated political discourse ever since.
The Midgell resident, who has been in office since 1988 and served as Veterans Affairs Minister before the writ was dropped, says his focus this time around is ensuring people emerge from the pandemic with some money in their pocket.
“There was no playbook for this situation. It was difficult for a lot of people, but quite a lot of programs were put in place to help people and it’s vitally important we come out of this with the economy on the move.”
Mr MacAulay said programs like the Canada Emergency Response Benefit and wage subsidies for businesses played an important part in helping people survive, and without last year’s CERB payments of $2,000 a month many would be struggling more.
“Now is the time for people to evaluate whether it’s good enough or not, and what way they want this to go forward.”
He said he’s been happy to see traffic return to the highways and the tourism industry starting to rebound, along with the construction industry being so busy many can’t find contractors.
“To look at the traffic, that’s dollars into somebody’s pocket. Restaurants, motels. It means more money for everybody and that’s what’s important.”
Climate change is another crucial priority, Mr MacAulay said, with a UN report earlier this month warning global warming has already created changes to climate that will be irreversible for centuries.
“These reports are to be taken very seriously. Quite simply, we have one place to live in,” he said. “We have to do everything we possibly can to address the climate change issue.”
He said UPEI’s Canadian Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation being built in St Peter’s Bay could be a game-changer for PEI.
Construction of a new ferry at Wood Islands is another issue he’s keeping an eye on.
But for now, vaccination rates remain Mr MacAulay’s top priority.
He said many people expressed their hope he would run again, which was part of his decision to re-offer.
