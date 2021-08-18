Conservative candidate Wayne Phelan says the biggest message he’s been hearing from voters is not about the pandemic, or the economy, or climate change, but their anger over having an election during a pandemic.
The Conservative candidate said he received thousands of fed-up messages in less than 24 hours from people who don’t want to see him or any other candidate at their door.
“They would’ve sat with the status quo for two more years with a minority government and everybody would’ve been happy.”
Mr Phelan, who lost to Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay in the 2019 election, said the government has to do more to help small businesses survive because the impacts of losing them would reverberate for years. A boom in online shopping is making it worse, he said.
“If we don’t support our small local businesses, we’ll regret it down the road. You may save a few dollars today to have (your package) on your step when you get home, but there will be no part time jobs for your kids, no sponsors for your sports teams. It snowballs.”
As the owner of an internet business, the Stratford resident said rural internet access is essential to allow people to work from home or start a home-based online business.
“The only way to get good solutions for what I call last-mile users are with the smaller companies,” he said. “There’s no competition (for major telecoms) so there’s no urgency to do it. A last-mile customer for me would be somebody in the woods at the end of a dirt road, whereas a last-mile customer for Bell would be somebody on the fringe of Stratford.”
On the topic of climate change, he said Canada is doing its fair share but some countries have a much greater responsibility, noting some of the world’s largest metropolitan areas have more people than all of Canada.
Mr Phelan said it will take at least 20 years to transition the fossil fuel industry to green energy, but in the meantime Canada should be promoting its own oil instead of sources like Saudi Arabia.
“Why should we be using Saudi oil when their regulations aren’t nearly as strict as ours? We need to be able to control our own destiny. A very strong green plan is what’s needed.”
Finally, he emphasized how important he feels it is to have a new federal representative in Cardigan, whether it is a Conservative, Green or New Democrat.
“As long as they’re answerable to the people, I don’t care who it is. If we had somebody answerable to the people, I wouldn’t have run in the first place.”
