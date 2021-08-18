The NDP’s candidate in Cardigan for the September federal election says now is the time to implement social programs such as Basic Income Guarantee and national pharmacare.
Lynne Thiele of Stratford said the pandemic has highlighted the need for such programs and they can be paid for by increasing taxes on the wealthy and going after offshore bank accounts.
“We don’t have to keep doing things the same way we’ve done them before. We can change and make it so much better,” she said.
Ms Thiele is the party candidate for the second consecutive election after placing fourth in 2019. She has 30 years of teaching experience, with a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership, and has previously run three times federally and provincially for the New Democrats.
She said there is often a narrative that the NDP has no plan to pay for major social programs. However, she pointed to leader Jagmeet Singh’s wealth tax proposal that would impose an annual one per cent tax on families’ wealth above $20 million.
Ms Thiele is also in favour of ending subsidies to major corporations and feels the Canada Revenue Agency should take a stronger stance on offshore tax evasion.
A Basic Income Guarantee (BIG) would make more sense than the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) rolled out by the feds early in the pandemic, she said.
“People were relying on CERB, not knowing if it’s going to be there in another month. What on earth would their plan be when it runs out? Whereas with BIG, people can make real plans for their life and they can have a life of dignity.”
Providing an income guarantee and national pharmacare would help take the pressure off other issues, like housing, which require more time to resolve, she said.
“Then at least people could start thinking about a possibility they might be able to find a place to rent.”
Ms Thiele said having a minority government situation has allowed Mr Singh greater influence in Parliament, such as when the Liberals suggested monthly payments of $1,000 for CERB and he pushed to double the amount.
“There’s a real buzz going on now as more and more people become familiar with who Jagmeet Singh is. When I went (knocking on doors) two years ago, people were still worried about his turban. You’re not going to hear that anymore,” she said. “I haven’t felt such a buzz for the NDP since Jack Layton was our leader.”
