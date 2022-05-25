If you’re a fan of transparency and the ability to call out people or corporations for bad behaviour, the passing of two new bills into law is good news.
Last week, PEI became the first province in Canada to ban non-disclosure agreements in sexual assault or harassment settlements - unless the victim wants one in place - thanks to a new law that was pushed forward by Green MLA Lynne Lund.
NDAs have long been used to keep victims quiet, paying them off privately while ensuring no public damage is done to the alleged abuser’s reputation. This also makes it easier for offenders to perpetuate such abuse against other victims because the public doesn’t learn about these predators.
It’s an example of the system working to protect abusers, rather than victims. It’s about time that came to an end.
If victims want to speak publicly about their experience, whether to help work through their trauma or warn others, they will now be able to. Kudos to MLAs of all stripes for unanimously passing the bill.
Meanwhile, a new law requiring employers to include wages in job postings and protecting workers who ask or share information about their pay will go into effect June 1.
The job market and attitudes of job seekers have changed dramatically in recent years. People increasingly aren’t willing to work low-end jobs for unlivable wages. When people see a job posting that makes no mention of wages, many will assume it’s minimum wage (or lower than it should be) and simply not apply.
It’s also important to protect employees who seek raises or talk to co-workers about their wages. It promotes a more open conversation about pay, which in turn can reduce wage gaps.
I’m reminded of Red Wings superstar Gordie Howe, who was embarrassed to discover late in his career that he was making a pittance compared to lesser players. His teammate, Ted Lindsay, was traded to Chicago as punishment for trying to start a player’s association.
These old-fashioned mindsets still exist with some employers. Let’s hope the new law helps change that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.