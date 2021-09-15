When Ellen Taylor found her voice after a dozen years of addiction, her searing critique of mental health and addiction services on Prince Edward Island also lifted fellow addicts, the marginalized and ignored, who saw themselves in her words.
Politicians and the bureaucracy knew a good thing when they heard it. Then Health and Wellness Minister James Aylward threw enthusiastic support behind Taylor’s effort to host a public forum where the voice of lived experience would, literally, take centre stage at a packed pre-COVID event at The Guild.
Perhaps as a harbinger of disappointment to come, the minister’s takeaway from the event missed the point completely. Aylward determined the big fix for mental health and addiction treatment would be to create a new Department of Mental Health Services.
Hmmmm. No. Building new bureaucracy is never a solution to fixing inadequate front-line services. It wasn’t long before Aylward was shuffled out of the health portfolio. Unfortunately, a new minister has changed nothing. A reality Ellen Taylor has learned the hard way.
Health PEI talks about the importance of lived experience. But time and again it over-promises and under-represents. Or simply ignores. Between a lack of front-line services and a segment of the bureaucracy more intent on padding resumes over delivering results, it’s not a pretty picture.
Health PEI promised to keep Psychiatric Urgent Care Centres open (they are more patient friendly than emergency rooms). But when COVID fear receded, Health PEI closed them all. The voice of trauma was ignored.
The disastrous police-first mobile mental health roll-out supposedly included lived experience, until we learned the level of input was more tokenism than a sincere effort at inclusion. The voice of fear was ignored.
Mount Herbert lacks basic cooperation between departments, including nurses sticking rigidly to their assigned corner of the building, thus creating a dysfunctional, unpredictable level of service where union and management squabbles trump listening to the concerns of those needing care - meaning we routinely refuse people treatment. The voice of urgency is ignored. Again.
Of all the front-line issues Health PEI could tackle, it decides to squander resources on a mental health and addiction research centre never promoted as a priority - except by the same bureaucracy that has repeatedly failed to listen.
And it’s doing it again.
Health PEI received funding from CRISM (Canadian Research Initiative in Substance Misuse) for a virtual panel discussion that included Taylor speaking on the effectiveness (or lack thereof) of PEI’s mental and addiction system. Funding was granted based on a promise to create a resource for Islanders and Health PEI that would outline treatment options and reduce stigma of those suffering.
The work product produced by Health PEI includes a couple of photos and naming those who participated. But there is not one word of what they said. Not one word of the inadequacies of the system or government’s response to the crisis. No video. No audio.
Taylor believes Health PEI cut her presentation as retaliation for an August Guardian interview outlining ‘grave concern’ over lengthy treatment wait times at Mount Herbert. Taylor has also been removed from a second Health PEI project this fall.
It begs the question: Why?
It’s an odd way to treat any Islander, let alone one who has spurred debate and increased knowledge with the power of her own narrative. Taylor deserves better. So do Islanders.
Gaps in front-line mental health and addiction treatment are massive and growing. The King government’s efforts thus far are cosmetic change instead of needed change and investment.
Instead of respect, Health PEI delivers pettiness. Instead of action Health PEI offers manipulation and pet priorities. The voice of lived experience is asked for in a limited way. But ultimately Health PEI only hears what it wants to hear.
Health PEI’s actions are shameful, but sadly not surprising. It’s time to gut the rot and fix core issues impacting our province’s ability to deliver effective, accessible front-line mental health and addiction treatment.
Ellen Taylor’s voice will not be silenced.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.