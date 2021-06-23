Editor:
I am a person who tries to guard my privacy as much as is possible in today’s world. I am not on any social media, have an old-fashioned flip phone, which I often leave at home, and more measures. Not for me ‘Alexa, turn on the lights’, which also sends that information to the cloud.
Ok, so maybe I did pay attention when I read 1984 in high school. Having said all the above, though, we are still in a COVID pandemic with all its variants. How to keep track of vaccinations, especially for travel? No one should have to carry a ton of papers (some of dubious origin) to go from province to province. PEI has often bragged about its unbreakable-code driver’s photo licenses, why can we not issue a passport-type booklet, with the famous tamper-proof picture in it for those doubly vaccinated? Or, have a driver’s license-type plastic card to put in one’s pocket or carry-on? Persons who wish to travel could purchase one. If someone doesn’t have a driver’s license they’d have to carry the paperwork.
Also, if more vaccinations are needed we’ll have to change the cards, but c’est la vie. Highway Safety has a copy of all these expensive photos.
The federal government has completely dropped the ball on a made-in-Canada solution. That doesn’t mean PEI has to tinker around with a cumbersome travel system when the information is readily safe and available.
Thank you,
Gary Walker,
North Rustico
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.