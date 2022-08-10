You have to wonder where it will all end as yet another rural hospital in PEI loses overnight emergency coverage.
Of course, the government is saying now that the suspension of service at Western Hospital’s Collaborative Emergency Centre (CEC) beginning the evening of Monday, August 1 through to September 15, will be reevaluated in September.
But it is an all too familiar tune we have heard before.
The demise of the Souris Hospital ER happened in January 2006.
At that time it was the lack of doctors that prompted the move and the government of the day said they would look at reopening it if the doctors situation improved.
It has never reopened.
The ER at KCMH has gone through cuts and closures for several years.
Officials have been quoted as saying “On average, the CEC sees fewer than one patient per night.” But that should be the very last reason to close an emergency room.
In addition the bottleneck that has become a chronic situation in the urban hospitals can be directly linked back to rural hospitals not having the capacity to deal with emergencies.
By definition an emergency can happen anytime anywhere. Hospital ERs need to be staffed for the ‘just in case scenarios.’ Whether it is one a night or 10 how does one choose whose life is more important to save?
