Recently I introduced a motion in the legislature that would have urged the government to allow Islanders to use local unstamped wood to build their own homes. If the government had accepted this motion, it would have been a boost to local mills, carpenters, and forestry operators. It would have also provided Islanders a local wood option that is safe, sustainable, and cheaper.
Despite the high costs and low availability of many imported wood products, both government and Liberal members voted down my motion. This is both mind-boggling and disappointing.
Islanders have always taken pride in their homes, often harvesting wood from their own property to build them. Many built log houses, others took their logs to a local sawmill to have them sawed into 2x4s and 2x8s. My favourite building from the ‘70s is a ten-sided log house with a central turret.
In those days there were no building codes or building inspectors in the countryside. Technically a building permit was needed, but you could get that with a drawing on the back of an envelope. Often, the only inspectors ever coming to the site would be to check the sewer system, the plumbing, and the wiring.
The fire marshal might also visit to inspect your wood stove installation, but he definitely did not inspect all the houses. I have more than one friend who left their house in good shape in the morning, to return in the evening and find only smoldering ashes left.
This could have been avoided, of course, if the home builder had followed basic code requirements. This is no doubt the reason for the government to adopt the National Building Code. It was proclaimed and took effect April 1 this year. Overall this is a good thing. It helps make sure homes are structurally safe, heating is installed properly so the house won’t burn down, and hundreds of other details that rural residents are not used to worrying about: the exact size of stair steps and height of rails, the requirement for an air to air heat exchanger, the safe distances between wood and chimneys, etc.
It also includes a requirement that ALL lumber used be stamped and kiln dried. However, is this really necessary?
If you buy lumber, you know what I am talking about. A red stamp stating what kind of wood (usually S-P-F, which means spruce, pine or fir), and the letters KD meaning kiln dried.
This is good that you know what you are purchasing, but these stamps are by no means an insurance you are getting a solid and safe house.
Take moisture for instance. Kiln Dried means the wood has been baked in a big oven to bring the moisture to below 19 per cent. This is a good thing. The last thing you want in your house is mold and rot. However, after being kiln dried, the lumber often sits in uncovered yards subject to rain. It then is delivered to the site and often waits in the rain, waiting to be installed. Then, after it is finally nailed together into walls and floors, it is still rained upon until covered by a waterproof roof.
So, you see, whether the lumber is kiln dried or not is entirely irrelevant. What IS relevant is that the wood dries out before being enclosed on both sides. That is easy to determine by testing with a moisture metre. Competent builders know when it is safe to install the interior vapor barrier and drywall, and whether the wood is dried or not.
As for the grading, the large sawmills have an automatic strength tester, that grades the wood to stud grade, structural number 1 or number 2. In the old days the carpenter simply looked at the wood and based on grains, splits, twists and knots decided where to best use the wood. Carpenters worth their salt still do this today. There is a big variation in any stamped and kiln dried bundle of lumber and experienced carpenters use only the best wood where it really matters. The proof is really in our stock of heritage buildings. No stamping involved. Just competent carpenters using the wood appropriately for hundreds of years.
Buying stamped and kiln dried lumber will only ensure you pay premium prices for lumber sawn offshore. Sometimes these logs even come from PEI. They are just trucked to New Brunswick for processing to return as kiln dried, stamped, and incredibly expensive lumber a few months later. This helps the NB economy, but not the PEI economy, and certainly not rural home builders.
So, if you want to preserve your right to build homes from your own woods, please let your MLA know it is time for them to support local supply and expertise.
Let’s continue the PEI tradition of building our own homes from our own wood. It is, of course, not only far cheaper for Islanders, but it is also the most sustainable option that truly supports the local economy.
Ole Hammarlund, MLA,
Charlottetown-Brighton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.