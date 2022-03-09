Jake MacKinnon, project manager with Souris and Area Branch of the PEI Wildlife Federation (SAB), measuring the ice thickness at Basin Head back in mid-February while monitoring the ice effects on the Giant Irish moss species. Submitted photo
Conditions were ideal on a sunny, yet chilly day in mid-February when Souris and Area Branch of the PEI Wildlife Federation (SAB) employees drilled through the ice to check on the status of giant Irish moss at the Basin Head Lagoon.
SAB is partnering with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in the Basin Head Marine Protected Area to monitor the moss which is a protected species.
Jake MacKinnon and Brittany Talarico were tasked with inspecting the moss last month.
Watershed coordinator Frances Braceland said ideally they try to go out three times a year to check it.
“Previous observations have shown ice movement within the northeast arm can scour the bottom sediment and surrounding marsh causing the shearing of moss from clumps and increased marsh edge erosion,” she said.
The ice was 12 inches thick on this latest check.
However, there is an increasing potential for volatile ice conditions due to climate change resulting in warmer temperatures, not only in PEI waters, but around the world, Ms Braceland said.
A prime example is the fact that last winter the crew was unable to carry out monitoring simply because there wasn’t enough ice cover.
“The potential for ice-free winters are an increased possibility for the Gulf of St. Lawrence,” Ms Braceland said. “As this occurs, ice mobility would also increase due to more frequent freeze-thaw cycles, leading to more scouring of bottom sediments and marsh edges within the Basin Head system.”
This of course has an effect on the survival of the moss.
“Thick winter ice cover would mean less movement due to frequent thaw cycles and therefore decrease scouring of the moss and marsh, whereas if the ice was thinner and more mobile, the chances of scour increases,” she said.
“Colder winter temperatures also help reduce the numbers of the invasive Green crab, which eat the Blue mussels which are necessary for the survival of the Giant Irish moss (they help anchor the moss)."
Monitoring is just one small part of the program which has been ongoing for several years.
The aim of the entire program is to “restore the Irish moss population in Basin Head to healthy, self-sustaining levels,” Ms Braceland said.
