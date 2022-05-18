As part of its Montague marina upgrades project, Three Rivers plans to add two rows of seating to the riverside amphitheatre and link them to a new ramp from the sidewalk to allow greater accessibility to the music venue.
Some will scoff at improving the amphitheatre as unnecessary spending, and I can understand why since it isn’t something that will generate revenue or address a huge need.
This is more about quality of life, and emphasizing the cultural simple pleasures a rural town like Three Rivers can offer.
Enjoying a live concert, outdoors in the sun, beside the water. It’s little things like that which help make life worth living, but this experience has so far been denied to seniors and others with mobility issues, who can’t safely navigate the uneven ground that leads to the current three rows of seating.
The plan is to create a ramp that leads directly from the Station Street sidewalk to the two newly-built upper rows of seating. Then there will be steps leading to the lower three rows.
Once complete, anyone who enjoys live music and the outdoors will be able to access the amphitheatre and enjoy themselves.
Those experiences have been greatly missed during the pandemic, and the lack of concerts and live events has contributed to poor mental health in the general population.
As we hopefully emerge from the Covid era, whenever that is, the town will surely look to hold more and more concerts at the amphitheatre. It was even somewhat well-used last summer.
No one denies the importance of controlled and responsible spending by municipal governments. But it’s also imperative in this age to do what we can to improve quality of life and mental health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.