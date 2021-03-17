Lots of people have been spreading dangerous disinformation and absurd conspiracy theories about COVID-19 since it hit North America. This COVID-denying rhetoric has helped prolong the pandemic, thanks to people who refuse to follow public health guidelines.
Closer to home, there are more COVID hoaxers than one might expect. If you’re one of the thousands of people who tune in to Dr Heather Morrison’s briefings, you’ve likely noticed social media comments spreading baseless conspiracy theories or insulting others for doing what they’re told.
This is disappointing. PEI has typically been home to more reasonable discourse, political and otherwise, and less extremism than we see elsewhere. But folks who think the pandemic is fake and actively oppose public health measures aren’t as tiny a minority here as I thought.
Here’s the thing many of them don’t grasp: the more we comply with health guidelines and take care to avoid potentially infecting those around us, the sooner the pandemic will ease. Short periods of complete lockdown are far more effective than half-measures - we saw evidence of this in New Zealand. More cooperation means businesses opening sooner and recouping some of the lost revenue.
In another appalling trend, COVID deniers seem quite content to write off the elderly people among us. They cite the virus’ low death rate, sometimes fudged, and ignore the risk to older generations.
Notwithstanding the fact many younger people have died from the virus, and that much of the population has underlying health conditions, our seniors deserve more consideration. These are the people who built our society and their health shouldn’t be dismissed because they’re now older. We all have cherished elderly folks in our lives - parents, grandparents, people who have seen it all and lived through a lot of history.
PEI has always been a place where people care about each other and community is paramount. There’s no place here for dangerous disinformation about a deadly virus.
Josh Lewis
