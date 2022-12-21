In the final minutes of the fall legislative sitting Minister Steven Myers proclaimed a moratorium on new shorefront development. This was the government’s response to Islanders’ growing outrage about the current process allowing developments clearly not in compliance with existing regulations. Minister Myers has not provided a clear description of this moratorium beyond a commitment to speak with “experts” and create a shorefront development policy which will be brought to the spring legislature.
There are several unanswered questions in regard to the scope and intent of this policy. Will it refer only to the coastal buffer zones as defined in the Environmental Protection Act or does it include the Planning Act’s building setback regulations and/or elements of other pieces of legislation? Will this be a stand-alone policy and be treated as such or will it be reflected as amendments to existing statutes? Is this policy a component of a new piece of legislation?
There are critical questions arising from the moratorium itself. Is there a proposed timeline attached to it? What conditions will have to be met to warrant the lifting of this moratorium?
This moratorium was created with a ministerial order. It will likely be lifted by the same method. It provides a necessary means of limiting ongoing damage current development practices inflict on the Island’s irreplaceable shorefront. These practices are administered through a process compromised by its vulnerability to political interference, hamstrung by lack of public oversight and absence of transparency. Is it possible this moratorium could be just an instrument arising from this ethical vacuum? Could this moratorium be nothing more than the government’s method of deflecting a wave of justifiable criticism as we roll into an election year? Will the end result be a cobbled together “working policy”, deriving its authority through ministerial discretion?
We can’t tolerate a repackaging of the status quo. Islanders are not willing to allow another Point Deroche to be shepherded through the system.
Nova Scotia passed a Coastal Protection Act in 2019 after a years long process. The regulations which accompany this act are still being completed. There has been extensive collaboration and public engagement evident at every level of this process.
Why should PEI try to tackle its shorefront development crises with anything less comprehensive?
