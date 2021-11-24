For the first time since kindergarten has been introduced into the PEI public school system Belfast Consolidated has two kindergarten classes.
There are 23 students enrolled in the program.
The entire Belfast school community has grown exponentially over the past five years, despite a prediction of stagnant enrollment in 2016.
As of last Monday there were 160 students enrolled at the K-9 school in southeastern PEI. In 2016 there were 98 and a review at the time predicted there would be moderate growth by 2022.
Principal John Munro said there are several factors involved in the growth.
“A lot of the students we are gaining are coming from larger centres,” Mr Munro said.
Some families new to the community are from India and South Africa, he added.
“It certainly helps with diversity in the classroom with experiences kids have had in other provinces and countries in the world,” Mr Munro said.
The rural aspect of the Belfast area is what many families are looking for.
“It allows people to have a better quality of life living in the country,” Mr Munro said. “They really seem to have enjoyed moving to our area.”
He expects many of the moves have come about because the pandemic has made a lot of people step back and take stock of what is really important to them.
Mr Munro said back in 2016 when Belfast was one of five PEI schools slated for closure the group organized to keep it open knowing there would be young families who wanted to ‘move back home.’
“That is a part of the growth, but I would say the bulk of the people who have moved are from larger cities and other countries and it is still growing,” he said, noting just last week he had a call from a family moving from urban PEI to the Belfast area.
The growth has led to other benefits.
“We often have combined classes and with more numbers we have been able to secure more staffing and teaching assistants to provide support to our students at the school,” Mr Munro said.
The addition of an early learning centre is a harbinger of future growth.
The school was able to open up space for Chances Family Learning Centre when they had to leave the Dr John Gillis Memorial Lodge due to the pandemic.
“With that we know there is a group that will continue to follow through,” he said.
All told the number of children in the building is now 190.
“It is much more vibrant than it was with (98) for sure,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.