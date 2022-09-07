The U-11 McNeill West Royalty Rockets enjoyed a great provincial tournament in Cardigan. Pictured, back row from left, are coaches Brent Campbell, Christine Shea and Dave McNeill. Middle: Molly Mitchell, Nina Younker, Brielle Dingwell, Trinity Phillips, Regan McNeill, Chloe MacDonald and Finley Blackman. Front: Jordan Shea, Lyla Buckle, Brielle Campbell, Mylah Campbell, Lillya MacDonald, Elin Grimmett and Juliana O’Connor. Submitted photo
Acclaimed Island singer songwriter Lennie Gallant will be the special guest of hosts Fiddlers’ Sons and Keelin Wedge Thursday, September 8 at 8pm at Kaylee Hall in Pooles Corner as The Egg Farmers Of PEI Close To The Ground Concert Series continues. Submitted photo
Ball was always a big deal in Cardigan. When I was growing up, our summers practically revolved around it. There were even several spin-off games such as catch, pepper, or 500. If all we had for equipment was a soccer ball, then we might just play soccer baseball. It seemed like we were either playing ball, or trying to get chores done, so we could go play ball. And in the village, you were either good at ball, or you were wishing you were good at ball. I fell into the latter category, but I always loved the game.
I was happy to hear the Ull softball provincials were being held in Cardigan this year. Our Lillya had great fun playing on the MacNeill West Royalty Rockets this summer. I knew that visiting the complex in Cardigan was bound to bring back some great memories.
“I just heard Dan Sanderson yell he tagged you out at third base!” I heard Robert Fitz joke.
“I was safe by a mile,” I chuckled.
We joked about our ‘storied’ minor league careers, before he revealed his girl was on the mighty Cardigan Clippers’ squad.
There must have been 12 softball teams there for the tournament. I was very impressed with the level of play from the young athletes and I was equally impressed with the level of coaching they must have received. The games were really fun to watch, and our West Royalty girls had a real nail biter against one of the Cardigan squads. At one point I looked over to see their coach, Crystal motioning for the fielders to change positions. Crystal’s father, Billy Conohan, was our coach, back in the day. Watching her arm movements I may as well have been watching her dad direct me to play deeper in left field.
There were a lot of familiar faces, and moments like that during the tournament. The next generation of community and sport organizers were now stepping up to volunteer.
“Who is your dad, young man?” I asked a young umpire, between games.
“Darcy MacKenzie,” he answered politely. I had already guessed the boy’s identity as he is the spit of his old man.
“And what is your name?” I inquired.
“JD,” he answered confidently. I then clued in that he was named after his uncle, the late JD MacIntyre.
“Great name, your uncle was my friend,” is all I could think to say. “Good luck this weekend,” I added.
I walked around every inch of the baseball complex that weekend and I didn’t find as much as a gum wrapper on the ground.
“Wow, this is some facility for a small community!” a friend of ours from Montreal commented.
Cardigan is a small community but it has a big heart. And the people who live there have big shoulders. It takes countless volunteer hours and community and corporate support to build and maintain a first-class venue like that. It also takes time, talent and a passion to see young people succeed and have fun. Honestly, I find it tough enough to get our girl to the field on time. I marvel at the busy folks who show up to coach, manage, organize and encourage our young players.
I have always believed in the value of sport in the development of children. They say it takes a village to raise a child and I would just like to salute the ‘village of volunteers’ who make youth sport possible on our Island. I hope you all are as satisfied with the smiling little faces you facilitate as I am grateful for your hard work.
In the end our MacNeill West Royalty Rockets finished fourth, and the mighty Cardigan Clippers took home the gold. But there were countless winners on the field and in the stands all season long. Thank you coaches, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and volunteers in all capacities.
Lace up your cleats and round the bases for Kaylee Hall this Thursday night. The Egg Farmers Of Prince Edward Island Close To The Ground Concert Series continues Thursday, September 8 at 8 pm at Kaylee Hall in Pooles Corner. This week hosts Fiddlers’ Sons and Keelin Wedge welcome acclaimed Prince Edward Island singer-songwriter Lennie Gallant.
A native of the Acadian village of Rustico, PEI, Lennie Gallant has recorded 12 albums, which have won him a host of awards and nominations from the Junos, the East Coast Music Awards, and Les prix Éloizes. He is the 2017 East Coast Music Awards Entertainer of the Year and also won the 2017 ECMA Folk Recording of the Year for his album, Searching For Abegweit. Over 30 artists have recorded his songs, including Measha Bruggergosman, Ode de L’Acadie, The Rankins, and Jimmy Buffett. His songs have appeared in feature films, television series, and numerous theatrical productions. Lennie hosted several seasons of his runaway multimedia hit musical, Searching For Abegweit - The Island Songs & Stories of Lennie Gallant. The production ran for 120 mostly sold-out shows in Charlottetown. He has also created a double CD of 22 songs from that production. Many of the show’s visual images appear in the book, Peter’s Dream, a collaboration with sibling visual artist Karen Gallant that showcases 52 of her paintings paired up with his songs. A recipient of the Order of Canada, Lennie is an international touring artist who has represented Canada on songwriter events in Nashville, London and Texas, entertained our troops in Kandahar, performed at Canada Day events in Washington and London, and on the world stage at the Winter Olympics. He also appeared in A Blessing From The Sea, a movie by Adam Perry starring Bryde MacLean, Lennie MacPherson, Joel Thomas Hynes and Jonathan Torrens. Lennie, and members of his band will perform songs from his extensive repertoire at Kaylee Hall.
The Kaylee Hall is located at the intersection of Routes 3 and 4 near Montague. There will be a 50/50 draw, canteen service and CDs and books available for purchase from the performers. Admission is cash at the door.
