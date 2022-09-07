Eddy column

Ball was always a big deal in Cardigan. When I was growing up, our summers practically revolved around it. There were even several spin-off games such as catch, pepper, or 500. If all we had for equipment was a soccer ball, then we might just play soccer baseball. It seemed like we were either playing ball, or trying to get chores done, so we could go play ball. And in the village, you were either good at ball, or you were wishing you were good at ball. I fell into the latter category, but I always loved the game.

I was happy to hear the Ull softball provincials were being held in Cardigan this year. Our Lillya had great fun playing on the MacNeill West Royalty Rockets this summer. I knew that visiting the complex in Cardigan was bound to bring back some great memories.

The U-11 McNeill West Royalty Rockets enjoyed a great provincial tournament in Cardigan. Pictured, back row from left, are coaches Brent Campbell, Christine Shea and Dave McNeill. Middle: Molly Mitchell, Nina Younker, Brielle Dingwell, Trinity Phillips, Regan McNeill, Chloe MacDonald and Finley Blackman. Front: Jordan Shea, Lyla Buckle, Brielle Campbell, Mylah Campbell, Lillya MacDonald, Elin Grimmett and Juliana O’Connor. Submitted photo
Acclaimed Island singer songwriter Lennie Gallant will be the special guest of hosts Fiddlers’ Sons and Keelin Wedge Thursday, September 8 at 8pm at Kaylee Hall in Pooles Corner as The Egg Farmers Of PEI Close To The Ground Concert Series continues. Submitted photo

