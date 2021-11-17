When you see pictures of major metropolitan cities (day or night) there are thousands upon thousands of windows in all of the high-rise buildings, apartment complexes, offices buildings, high-rise condos with sliding glass balcony doors, etc, that could be replaced by solar panels. Solar window awnings over the existing windows for a better angle to the sun and a lower installation cost of solar panels.
The windows in rural small-town communities could also be replaced with solar panels to at least allow the people to cut the costs of their individual homes or businesses’ electric bills. If only half of the windows were used, as solar panels, the costs to consumers of electricity would be reduced substantially and turning the lights off in buildings at night would be helpful.
The government could provide financial assistance to help people, citizens, businesses, etc, with the costs of replacing their windows with solar panels.
How much view do we need? Every other solar window (or solar window awnings for a more beneficial, optional angle to the sun and less costly installation) vs savings on the electric bill for years and increasing the value of homes, condos, apartments, businesses, etc, and wiring solar panels into the total electric grid of buildings brings savings on electric bills to all existing and future tenants of the buildings. Realtors could gain through presenting properties for sale or rent with solar panels already installed for prospective buyers, renters, businesses owners, etc. Attractive savings on electric bills for major national and international franchise businesses, government buildings, globally, etc.
Share this proposal - idea with the appropriate officials in your towns, cities, provinces, counties, etc globally and make a significant contribution to an alternative energy project and contribute to a positive climate change impact, globally.
A positive infrastructure - make work - perfect.
Solar panels can be installed inside/outside of the windows or completely replace the existing windows. On new building construction or renovations of old buildings’ windows, especially, on the sunniest sides of the buildings/structures.
A local saying “you can’t fix stupid” may not be so true if we think and act globally, these days, through the use of the internet. Higher levels of cooperation between the window and solar manufacturers, architects, installations contractors, etc, would allow us, relatively speaking, to fix stupid.
Please share these thoughts, in your local languages, globally, through letters to the editors of your cities’ magazines, newspapers, along with your government officials and your internet friends and contacts, etc.
Note: Solar farms over major parking lots at shopping centres, race tracks, stadiums, state and federal government buildings, grocery stores, etc, plus residential patios, decks, carports, etc. Incorporate electric car battery charging when parked, shopping, working, doing business, etc. Fixing stupid while saving the planet - earth - for future generations.
Jim Halstrum,
Montague
