Ethics and integrity commissioner Shauna Sullivan Curley found former deputy health minister Mark Spidel failed to act in full compliance with conflict of interest policy on the mobile mental health project. However, she was not asked to review Mr Spidel's involvement in extending Medavie's contract to run Island EMS.

Ethics and integrity commissioner Shauna Sullivan Curley gave Mark Spidel, former Deputy Minister of Health and Dan Campbell, Clerk of the Executive Council a chance to read and suggest edits to the final draft of her review in which she stated, Mr Spidel failed to act in full compliance with executive division conflict of interest policy.

“There is some divergence of opinion on whether a preliminary report should go to the person who could be most affected by the outcome,” Ms Sullivan Curley told The Graphic in an email message. “So I did do some research on the issue and considered the best course of action. In the end, I decided that providing a draft report to Mr. Spidel gave me one final opportunity for corrections, clarification or additional evidence, and it was fair process for Mr. Spidel.”

