Jim Conboy and his partner, Claire Delisle, of Ottawa were looking forward to continuing their two-week tour of the Maritimes when the first alarm sounded onboard the MV Holiday Island Friday morning, during the approach to Wood Islands.
Mr Conboy said his first thought was it might have been a false alarm, more of an annoyance than anything. He quickly found out that wasn’t the case.
“Then a few guys come around and say, ‘Everybody remain calm, we’ve got a little issue.’”
Then the crew announced a fire had broken out in the engine room, at which point Mr Conboy stepped outside and saw black smoke rising.
“It was serious at that point.”
The pair never saw any flames, and passengers were told while still on the boat that the blaze had been contained.
The ferry’s captain, Eric MacKinnon of Murray River, deliberately grounded the boat on a soft shoal outside the harbour entrance so that passengers could jump down to the sandbar if necessary.
In the end, that wasn’t needed but the process of transferring people to lifeboats was still challenging. Passengers, some with small children or pets, had to slide down a large orange contraption from the top deck that reminded Mr Conboy of a water park ride.
“I move pretty good, but there were other people with mobility issues,” he said. “You’re going down this slide and you’re not sure what’s at the bottom. It was probably 30, 40 feet and at a 45-degree angle.”
Some older passengers needed the help of two or three people to get onto the lifeboats, he added.
Once the ferry was unloaded, passengers were taken to the nearby Wood Islands Village. Those who needed accommodations were then taken to a Charlottetown hotel on school buses which responded to the incident. The Charlottetown Islanders (hockey team) bus was also available at the centre.
Mr Conboy and Ms Delisle, who left their vehicle and camper behind on the ferry, were planning to stay with a relative in Souris. The 83 vehicles were all safely moved ashore on Sunday and the process of returning them to their owners began that night.
Graham Usher of Halifax said the Holiday Island’s crew did an “excellent” job handling the situation on board.
“They were all calm. They seemed to be reasonably organized and they moved people along pretty well and kept us well-informed. That was impressive,” he said.
Mr Usher, who was just starting a two-week vacation with his wife, said the important thing is everyone made it out safely.
