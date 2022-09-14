Gordie MacKeeman and His Rhythm Boys will be the special guest at Kaylee Hall this Thursday, September 15 at 8 pm as The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close to the Ground concert series continues. Submitted photo
There are a lot of great places to eat on the Island. It goes without saying you need great food to have a great restaurant. A great location, with a spectacular view can really enhance your meal, but I think it is having great staff that will really put your dining experience over the top.
Local restaurateur Terry Nabuurs has all three boxes ticked at The Wheelhouse in Georgetown. I enjoyed a great bowl of chowder there, a few weeks back. We sat out on the deck overlooking the water, and the kids played at the nearby park while we waited to be served by the friendly staff. I have to say, it was downright civilized! One of Terry’s star employees didn’t happen to be working, during my visit. Terry recruited one of the Island’s most charismatic characters as his maître d’. My good friend, Colton Matheson, greets people at the door and brings them to their tables. He also has to perform other duties as required, as my column will demonstrate.
I bumped into Colton’s dad, Jamie, a few weeks ago at the beach of all places. He was glowing with pride as he shared this story with me. The Wheelhouse was hopping one hot day this summer. The kitchen was flat out, and all was well until a particularly difficult customer showed up. The wait staff had handled her with kid gloves, as best they could, but eventually she made out that she was dissatisfied with her dessert. There was nothing doing but, for no good reason, she demanded to send her perfectly good dessert back to the kitchen. When the kitchen staff inspected the returned item they discovered there was, in fact, nothing wrong with the dish. Frustrations in the kitchen were starting to rise and one particular member of the staff was becoming increasingly angry. His temper was getting out of control when our man Colton decided to try and diffuse the situation. He pulled the angry man aside and began to bend his ear.
“Listen to me,” Colton began.
“The Wheelhouse is a pretty fancy restaurant, right?” he asked.
“Well, yes I guess so, but ...” the upset man interjected.
“And a fancy restaurant is going to attract fancy people to eat here, right?” Colton reasoned with the man.
“Well yeah, but ...” the man couldn’t argue with Colton.
“Sometimes fancy people are just fussy!” Colton laid his wisdom down. “So, you can’t take it personal!” he added with a smile.
The irate kitchen staff had no choice but to agree. Kitchen morale was salvaged and, even bolstered, thanks to Colton. Other duties as required, indeed.
The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close to the Ground concert series continues at Kaylee Hall this Thursday, September 15 at 8 pm. This week, hosts Fiddlers’ Sons welcome special musical guest Gordie MacKeeman and His Rhythm Boys. I dare say that even the fancy people will be impressed by the music this Thursday.
There’s no other band around like Gordie MacKeeman and His Rhythm Boys. Led by fiddling whiz Gordie ‘Crazy legs’ MacKeeman, the roots quartet features all-star pickers and singers with everything from down-home country to reckless rockabilly to intricate bluegrass.
Crowds all over the world stare in awe as Gordie plays with joyful abandonment. They create new fans at festivals such as Denmark’s Tonder Festival and the UK’s Glastonbury, to Merlefest in North Carolina and the Port Fairy Folk Festival in Australia. Onlookers report Gordie and the boys to be festival highlights time and time again. This is mostly due to the elastic-legged band leader as he demonstrates his unique blend of Canadian clogging and step dancing. Since their inception they have collected a mantle full of awards and recognitions. Their latest album ‘Dreamland’, produced by Nashville’s RS Field, has captured the versatility the group has to offer while showcasing their expansive talents.
While their records are tremendous, it’s their exhilarating live show that keeps people coming back time and time again and leaving with the same wonder and amazement. Don’t miss your chance to see this exciting and talented group rock Kaylee Hall. This Thursday is our second last show ... ever!
