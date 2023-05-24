Morell’s weekly walk-in clinic has been cancelled 11 times due to staff illness since last September, including three times in the past month.
Health PEI’s proposed solution is an evening clinic that would open when the daytime clinic is cancelled, making it easier to find replacement nurse practitioners to take on extra shifts.
There is no timeline for when this could begin, but evening clinics would be held in the same space at the Morell Welcome Centre.
The Wednesday walk-in clinic’s inconsistent hours and cumbersome registration process have been a long-standing concern for Morell-Donagh MLA Sidney MacEwen and many of his constituents.
“Personally, what I’m looking for is to keep the daytime clinic for when a nurse practitioner is available, but add an evening (clinic) to offer it to other nurse practitioners who want to work extra hours,” he said.
Meanwhile, Health PEI has found a replacement to run the service on May 24 after the previous two dates were cancelled. It’s not clear however, if that person will be able to continue operating the clinic until the staff illness situation is resolved.
Mr MacEwen said the community recognizes sickness is part of life, but the lack of back-up planning by Health PEI in recent months is the big concern.
“Nobody is upset personally with the nurse practitioner. It is what it is with their situation.”
He said he hears from residents when the clinic is cancelled, and as the only one in Kings County, it is used beyond the Morell area.
The service fills up every week, and the only way to book is to show up in the morning and take a number, he said. If someone travels from afar only to find it’s already full, it can be doubly frustrating.
Health PEI says it is working to integrate the online Skip the Waiting Room booking system as an option for Morell. According to its statistics, the clinic has averaged 20 visits a month since December. However, seven of 24 dates since December 1 have been cancelled. The spokesperson estimated 40 patients a month without cancellations.
An evening clinic would also allow access for working people who have to take time off to visit during the day.
“I’d like to see it happen as soon as possible,” Mr MacEwen said, while acknowledging it will depend on staffing.
The Pharmacy Plus program and the private Maple virtual care app offer other options but the need for better access is still there, he said.
The Morell Public Library offers help to people eligible for free Maple services needing technological assistance or don’t have a smartphone to access the app.
The MLA has advocated for better primary care access in the Morell area numerous times in the legislature, but he said the division of responsibilities between the Department of Health and Wellness and Health PEI adds an extra degree of difficulty.
“You can ask the health minister so many times, but it’s up to Health PEI to do this,” he said.
The next item on the area’s wish list is to be included in the government’s promise of 30 medical homes across PEI by the end of 2024. Mr MacEwen said he saw a map of potential locations during this year’s election that included Morell, but as of yet the community has not been mentioned publicly as a host site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.