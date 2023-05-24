doctor stock

Morell’s weekly walk-in clinic has been cancelled 11 times due to staff illness since last September, including three times in the past month.

Health PEI’s proposed solution is an evening clinic that would open when the daytime clinic is cancelled, making it easier to find replacement nurse practitioners to take on extra shifts.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.