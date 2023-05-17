‘Nurse’ Elaine MacLennan, retired, and ‘Doctor Dolittle’ AKA Roger Kelly provided ample entertainment to the sold-out crowd at the Kings County Memorial Hospital Gala at Kings Playhouse in Georgetown on May 13 as auctioneers. The live auction portion of the evening took place after the 100-plus patrons had been served a five-course dinner featuring lobster as the main course. More than $60,000 was raised for the KCMH Foundation at the event with another $19,000 from an online auction held earlier in the week. Organizers, who held the fundraisers after an urgent call for equipment was raised by several nurses, said the support was overwhelming. Local farmers and fishers donated the food, numerous businesses sponsored auction items and dozens of individuals volunteered their time and talents. Charlotte MacAulay photo
The servers were among the 30 volunteers who helped put the meal together at the KCMH Gala dinner. Included in the photo are Wei Chuan Kuo, Sharon Tseng, Joanne McGuigan, Renie Bradley, Paulette Runighan, Jake Perry, Angie O’Neill, Joanne Dunahoe, Alice Robertson and Cindy Byrne. Charlotte MacAulay photo
KCMH Foundation treasurer Norman Stewart, left, was playing double duty at the KCMH Gala. The eastern PEI entertainer was part of the Island Jubilee trio along with Janet McGarry and Serge Bernard, who kept guests entertained prior to the meal. Charlotte MacAulay
