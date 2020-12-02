It is a privilege to bring Graphic readers the news every week.
But this time of year as the deadline nears for our annual Christmas Essay Contest, the tables turn.
As readers you have the opportunity to compose stories of your own.
Whether they recount real life experiences or imagined adventures, your stories are always entertaining.
Stories on family adventures of Christmases past, some funny and some that tug at your heart strings usually fill our mailbox this time of year.
So put on your thinking caps and let your imagination run wild.
The deadline for submissions is December 10.
We can’t wait to see what literary treasures come our way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.