Obituary
We shall not see her like again.
In the face of baffling government unpreparedness, the vocabulary of Covid-19 flourished; N-95, Delta, Antigen, PCR, lockdown, ventilators, asymptomatic, hastily scribbled, like a grocery list in a foreign language. And, sounding more like a board game, Omicron.
In spite of overwhelming grief and heartbreaking loss she stood her ground and prepared a fragile world for a new awareness, a new direction, a new understanding. That less is so much more.
She was at the helm when all social, economic, industrial and urban activity shut down. Allowing nature to take advantage improving air quality with cleaner rivers, less noise pollution and undisturbed and revitalized forests and wildlife. Something bewildered and rudderless governments worldwide were simply unable and unwilling to do. Singlehandedly responsible for enhancing the lives of the laptop crowd. A new permanent class of worker able to retain their careers while working from home, hence easing up on the environment.
To counter past inattentiveness, ad hoc laws became fashionable, complete with ever changing communications; graphs with every colour of the rainbow, arrows pointing in every direction, unimaginative government overreach; vaccination mandates, border closings, lockdowns. Why consult our Constitution, the envy of the world? It was shoot now and ask questions later.
In a world of alternative facts, social media postings, twitter feeds, in true style, warped, deflected, curved, mocked, modified and had a field day; pandemic became plandemic. There was a hidden agenda behind Covid. Set the world ablaze with this virus and reap the profits from the vaccine, or the pandemic is a plot to insert tracking chips into us ... on and on.
Wanting not to be at odds with his wholesome personality and grasping at the moral high ground came an introspective musing, from the highest soapbox in the land; why not a soothing injection of disinfectant.
The virus stood her ground. Changing like a shape shifter. She understood that a tired planet grew weary of balancing on the edge of a blade peering into the abyss.
Her single greatest achievement was to force an acknowledgment that future generations will judge us, not on what we say, not on what we tweet and post, but on what we do, here and now. For humanity, for our children and for our children’s children. To take a long hard look in the mirror. To recognize a collective responsibility and awareness that our practices, past and present, our complacency even in the face of dire warnings summoned this virus.
And she summoned us.
At peace with nature and revered by a grateful planet.
May her memory be both a warning and a blessing.
In lieu of donations ...
CD MacDonald
Annandale, Little Pond, Howe Bay
