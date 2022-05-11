Nurses have been answering the call to provide health care for hundreds of years.
Although they may not have always been known as nurses centuries ago, there’s no doubt they were always caring and compassionate people doing the work in their communities of caring for the sick.
Fast forward to today on PEI, and even across the country, and we have hundreds of nurses who spent their days and nights patrolling hospital hallways,and numerous other health care facilities administering their expertise to make patients’ lives better.
And with each passing year these professionals are becoming stretched to the limit.
Currently there is a 20 per cent vacancy rate for nursing positions within our Island health care system.
It is not sustainable to think nurses can go on filling in without the very real possibility of burn out.
This is not something to be blamed on the extra burden of the pandemic.
Unfortunately the retention problem has existed a lot longer than two years.
Of course nurses are only one part of an entire health care team feeling the pressure of being under staffed and over worked. And that’s a shame.
It is past time for the province to take a long, hard look at what is wrong with our health care system and fix it for all our sakes.
