Derrick Higginbotham knew from very young age, when he was a high school student in Souris, that his career would involve teaching and research.
The now Professor of English at University of Hawai’i at Manoa credits his own success in teaching in part to the many mentors, teachers and professors he has had along the way. Those include former Souris High teachers Patsy MacAulay and Lloyd Soloman.
The creative writing teaching of Ms MacAulay and the window into the past learned from Mr Soloman have stuck with Mr Higginbotham throughout his career.
Mr Higginbotham, who studied at Dalhousie, Simon Fraser and Columbia University in New York and taught in Africa, recently received the Board of Regents Medal for Excellence in Teaching from the University of Hawai’i.
“It is initiated by students and if you are nominated you submit a pretty hefty portfolio made up of a statement of philosophy of teaching as well as documentation and letters of recommendations,” he explained.
Essentially he had to give the committee a window into his classroom.
The goal of it is to highlight who is doing interesting and innovative work with students.
“I’m very grateful for the recognition,” Mr Higginbotham, who is heading into his fifth year of teaching at the Honolulu campus, said.
Mr Higginbotham was originally one of 600 people nominated as the university has several campuses across the state.
“Teaching is a very difficult craft because often you don’t see the impact you have so what is nice about the recognition is some sense that what I am doing is on the right track.
“To be nominated means that students are excited enough about what I am doing which is the ultimate goal.”
Mr Higginbotham specializes in late medieval and early modern English literary cultures, but it is not all Shakespeare or 16th and 17th century literature.
“A lot that was happening in that historically turbulent moment has a lot to say to us as we undergo a lot of historical turbulence,” he said.
Class, race, gender and sexuality are among the topics where connections are made between the past and the present.
“The lead of my teaching philosophy is I try to take a history of the past and its version of globalized dynamics and make connects with now,” he said.
His teaching techniques are what stood out for the award committee.
“I do a lot of assignments that have some tech options in a lot of ways knowing (students) lives are far more deeply impacted by the growth of social media and the ways in which careers have a strong technological component,” he said noting the pandemic may have shone a spotlight on the use of technology, but he doesn’t see that impact going away.
One example of his innovative teaching is getting students to contribute to Wikipedia pages that have to do with literary text and authors they are studying.
“It gets students to think about how to write for a broader public (audience) rather than just for me,” he said.
They are also taught accountability in that they have to register to contribute.
Students have to pick up a whole new set of social skills as well as research and time management skills.
“That I see as a personal project that fortifies students as better citizens,” he added.
Mr Higginbotham sees his own schooling in rural PEI as a positive experience he took with him as he broadened his education.
“I am very aware of how not everyone gets a great education in the US system and I was very lucky to have been in a place like PEI and in a smaller community where I think I had really good teachers and smaller classes and that was an invaluable experience,” he said.
