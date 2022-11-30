Rowen Arsenault, Jovi Chaisson and Polly MacLennan were happy to brave the wind and intermittent snow flurries to stroll along with their friends during the annual Teddy Bears Picnic March last week in Souris. The Eastern Kings Early Learning Academy have been hosting the event for several years to bring attention to the importance of Early Childhood Education and mark International Children’s Day on November 20.
This wagon train of youngsters, Mary Jane Gallant, Ethan Llewellyn and Jackson Arora were among the many kids from Eastern Kings Early Learning Academy who took to the streets of Souris in the annual Teddy Bear Picnic March last week to celebrate Early Childhood Education and mark International Day of Children.
Little ones Georgia Llewellyn, George MacPhee and Skylar Cluney who is waving to the crowd were having fun participating in the annual Teddy Bear Picnic March in Souris. The event is a long-time November tradition for Eastern Kings Early Learning Academy.
Dozens of people lined the sidewalks near Eastern Kings Early Learning Academy to which the parade of academy kids with their well loved teddy bears during the annual Teddy Bear Picnic march in Souris. Watching from the sidewalk with their teddy bears in hand were Clara Acorn, Greyson Steele, Avery Steele, Ellie Holland and Josie Chaisson, who all attend Annette Dill’s daycare. Ms Dill said it is an annual outing for her and her young charges and the children always love to share in the excitement of the parade. Charlotte MacAulay photo
A tradition in the community of Souris for many years, the annual Teddy Bear Picnic March took place on November 22. Anne Miller and Karen Picot, owners of Eastern Kings Early Learning Academy, along with their amazing staff have been putting on this show for decades to celebrate Early Childhood Education. Parents, grandparents, and many members of the community come out to enjoy the spectacle of decorated wagons, strollers and vehicles full of Teddy Bears. Children line the streets to watch in wonder to see the parade led by RCMP and a fire truck and other participants march with them. Parents enjoy getting their tiny floats prepared for their little ones while the academy staff dress the children in beautiful costumes of dragons, tigers, unicorns and teddies. Teddy Bear gingerbread cookies are passed out to onlooking children as they watch in wonder and the music to the Teddy Bears Picnic is played in the background. This celebration also recognizes International Child Day.
