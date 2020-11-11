The National Farmers Union believes the foundation of PEI’s democracy is now being tested.
IRAC has reported its findings to the Minister of Agriculture concerning the recent land divestment ruling. In so doing, IRAC completed its assignment. It is now in the minister’s authority, and it is his responsibility to release those findings in detail to the public of Prince Edward Island. It appears the minister is stalling by seeking the guidance of the privacy commissioner; and there is only silence from the other elected representatives. Why?
Our best guess is the wrath of corporate power has been stirred and they are applying pressure to keep the public in the dark about land acquisition activity that has fallen outside the spirit, and intent, and law of the PEI Lands Protection Act.
Our Minister of Agriculture and Land, Bloyce Thompson is now David facing Goliath. He has the power of the Lands Protection Act behind him, but does he have the support of his fellow cabinet ministers and all MLAs? Is his army hanging well back in fear of Goliath?
Islanders, it doesn’t matter where you stand on the issue of land ownership in this province or if you even have a stand. Right now, what matters is our democratic right to know what was in that ruling. Corporate power can’t be allowed to suppress government transparency and the people’s right to know.
Don’t leave Bloyce Thompson standing alone. Exercise your democratic right and make a call or send an email to Premier King, cabinet ministers, and MLAs to make sure they show up for the battle of the right of this province to control its own future. Island politicians, now is the time to remember who you were elected to represent.
Douglas Campbell,
District Director
District 1, Region 1 National Farmers Union
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.