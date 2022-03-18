Expanding a business in the midst of a global pandemic isn’t the easiest task, but for JJ and Julie Chaisson the soon-to-be opened Fiddling Fisherman’s Lookout is a dream come true.
The Souris entrepreneurs have purchased and transformed the former Platter House at the foot of Souris Bridge.
The wedding and special events venue will also be the scene of regular concert series and a taproom and coffee bar will also be part of the business.
It was the fall of 2019 when Ms Chaisson was on Souris River with their children when the idea first came to mind.
“The Fiddling Fisherman (a boat tour business which began in 2015) took off so well for us we were always thinking we should expand the season somehow,” Ms Chaisson said.
‘It is so short being on the boat and so weather dependent.”
As she was paddling by the iconic restaurant which has sat empty for some time she thought, “Wouldn’t that be an amazing venue and it is such a shame no one is using that space and that property.”
It wasn’t long before she let JJ know what she was thinking and the two booked an appointment to tour the spot.
It turns out it was too much to finance at the time so they walked away.
In retrospect that was a good decision.
“Then Covid hit and we were thankful we walked away at that time,” Ms Chaisson said.
Still every time they drove by they talked about what an opportunity it would be and soon they were working on a business plan.
“We did a lot of homework and were finally able to purchase it in July 2021,” she added.
The building is structurally sound and there was minimal work to be done.
They were fortunate an insurance renovation was done in 2017 so the interior upstairs was in great shape.
In its former life the Platter House also had a clam factory in the bottom floor and it was solidly built at the time with three foot cement walls that will stand the test of time.
After six months of their own renovations which included a new roof and siding the couple are nearing the time when they will be open for business.
If curiosity from the people stopping in to see what was going on during renovations and the community at large is any indication, Ms Chaisson said the new venue in the area will be a welcome addition.
“We are so overwhelmed and happy about the community support and feedback,” she said noting there are already a few weddings and family functions booked for the months ahead.
Though Covid certainly had an effect on the 2020 season for the Fiddling Fisherman, Ms Chaisson said 2021 turned out to be a great year.
Business didn’t really pick up until the end of July but they had the busiest September ever since they began and are looking forward to a great season this year, providing the pandemic situation doesn’t change.
