The Eastern Stars U18 AAA female hockey team wrapped up their inaugural season with a 1-3 showing at the Atlantic championship in Membertou, Nova Scotia earlier this month.
The Stars had previously won provincials by sweeping the Western Wind in a showdown of the two PEI teams in the Maritime Major Female Hockey League (MMFHL).
At Atlantics, the on-ice highlight was a 2-0 victory over the Western Flames, with Olivia Lowe of Hopefield getting the shutout.
Head coach Jordan Miller of Murray River said it was a great experience that showed the players anything can happen in a short tournament, including multiple upsets.
“It was a very fast-paced, tough weekend of hockey and our girls played extremely well,” she said. They started out facing the top two teams on the first day.
Cassie Gordon of Murray Harbour received the Esso Kids Scholarship Award, an award for which each coach nominates a player. It includes a $500 scholarship to go toward post-secondary education.
Miller said she chose Gordon for her work ethic and academic excellence.
“Cassie is extremely coachable,” she said. “She wants to improve every time she is on the ice and her attitude is constantly positive in everything she does.”
In the provincial final, the Stars took a 2-0 lead in Georgetown, then Game 3 in Tyne Valley went to triple overtime. Gordon scored the winner for a 5-4 victory.
Miller said the marathon win was a game she will never forget.
“That night, it felt like it might never end. But I was so proud of our girls working so hard.”
The next night, the Stars won the Island title with Gordon scoring the game-winner again. Emily Gardiner of Mount Stewart tallied five goals in the series.
The biggest factor in winning the provincial final was the strong conditioning of the players, who were able to push hard to the end of each game and outwork the Wind, Miller said. Every player had a part in that performance.
“I saw so much development and improvement in each of our players this year.”
Some of the players made PEI’s Canada Games team, and they brought high level experience back to the Stars afterward. The girls who weren’t playing went to the games to cheer on their teammates, Miller said.
Other eastern PEI players on the team were Renee Chapman (Little Harbour), Abby Dingwell (Morell) and Reese Baker (Montague).
Chapman was second on the team in regular season scoring with 13 goals and 23 points, while Gardiner was third with 10 goals and 18 points. The Stars finished fifth in the MMFHL with a record of 8-13-3.
Being part of the team’s first season taught Miller a lot as a coach and a person, she said, and the players put in a lot of hard work to compete in a strong league.
The team played out of Kings County, mostly in Georgetown with some games in Montague and Murray River.
“Eastern PEI loves hockey, and it is so humbling to see people coming to watch my girls play who used to watch me play. The support down here is comforting and joyful to see,” Miller said.
Meanwhile, the Eastern Express U15 AAA boys team got silver medals at Atlantics in O’Leary after losing the final 3-2 in overtime to the Gulls from Nova Scotia on April 2.
Head coach Will Zafiris said it was a heartbreaking end to a dominant season where the goal from the start was to win that Atlantic final.
The Express won 26 of 31 regular season games and tied the PEI U15 AAA Hockey League record for points.
The eastern PEI contingent on the team included goalie Zachary Clinton and defenceman Nathan Clinton of French Village, forward Connor Brothers of Montague, goalie Jase MacPherson of Montague, forward Connor Morrison of Montague and affiliated player Thomas MacPhee of Souris.
Zachary Clinton won the Jeffery F White Award as the PEI league’s most valuable goaltender.
Zafiris said the team has known players on the Gulls for a long time, going back to rivalries from when they were younger.
“We knew how good of a team they were. They basically ran through their league and ran through (Halifax tournament) IceJam. We knew we’d have to beat them at some point to have success.”
The Express beat the Gulls in the round-robin but doing it again in the final a day later was a tall order, he said. It was an exciting back and forth game that came down to the Gulls’ top player making a big play in overtime.
Zafiris said it was a disheartening loss for a team that has had a lot of success over the years. The coaches tried to remind them of the positives from their season but there wasn’t much they could do to lift the players’ spirits in the moment, he said.
“This was kind of the top of the mountain, their last season of best-on-best in U15,” he said.
The team’s depth of talent was a big reason they were so good this year, posting a 26-1-2-2 regular season record. The roster was deep enough that if some players had an off night, there were others who could step up.
They got to Atlantics by sweeping the Mid-Isle Matrix in the playoffs, then defeating the Prince County Warriors three games to one in the provincial final.
Elsewhere, the Montague/Three Rivers Norsemen won the U13 A tier 1 provincial championship in Summerside on March 26.
The team went unbeaten throughout the weekend and defeated Sherwood 7-3 in the final.
Cale Nelson was named the tournament MVP while Kieran Peters was Montague’s player of the game in the final.
Peters, Haven Hergert and Nate MacKenzie were named to the tournament all-star team.
It is one of several joint teams between the Montague and Georgetown/Cardigan minor hockey associations in recent years as they prepare to merge into the Three Rivers Minor Hockey Association next season.
The Northumberland Bruins won the U11 Rec Tier 1 provincial championship as well last month in Summerside. Players on the team include Teise Cuddy, Evander Moore, Lucy Fortune, Ben McCabe, Jesse Keefe, Isla MacDougall, Colby Campbell, Jaxon Johnston, Declan McCarthy, Mia Sheppard, Caleb Lowe, Aydan Foote, Landon McIsaac, Tyson McIsaac and Marty Hakkers.
Also, a pair of Central Storm teams with players from eastern PEI competed at Atlantics earlier this month.
The female U15 AAA team won bronze at the Atlantic championship in Woodstock, edging out the Western Phantoms 3-2 in overtime. Kings County members of the team are Avery MacPhee, Bella Matheson, Carlee McGuigan and Katelyn Herring.
The Storm also played at the female U13 AAA Atlantics, with Brooke MacSwain, Jorja Carpenter, Madison MacGuigan, Mielle Compton and Rian Acorn representing Kings County on the team.
Montague also hosted two provincial championships in March. Central Storm Black won the U13 AAA title and Pownal was crowned champions in U15 A female.
