The Eastern Stars won the provincial U18 AAA female championship, the Dalziel Cup, by sweeping the final series against the Western Wind last month. Players on the team include Abby Dingwell, Renee Chapman, Cassie Gordon, Reese Baker, Emily Gardiner, Olivia Lowe, Emily Lutley, Miah Lawlor, Jorja Hambly, Brooke Walsh, Kailey Lutley, Maggie Mullins, Kali MacDonald, Kayla Batchilder, Taylor Hunter, Jessi Doyle and Kennah Brant. Also pictured are head coach Jordan Miller, assistant coach Jason Batchilder and manager Mike Lutley. Submitted photo

The Eastern Stars U18 AAA female hockey team wrapped up their inaugural season with a 1-3 showing at the Atlantic championship in Membertou, Nova Scotia earlier this month.

The Stars had previously won provincials by sweeping the Western Wind in a showdown of the two PEI teams in the Maritime Major Female Hockey League (MMFHL).

The Eastern Express U15 AAA boys won silver at the Atlantic championship in O’Leary earlier this month. The team is pictured here after winning provincials over the Prince County Warriors. Front row, from left: Zach Clinton, Ashton Campbell, Rowan Walsh, Thomas MacPhee, Jackson Batchilder, Brody Molloy, Declan MacLauchlan, Carsen Murnaghan and Jase MacPherson. Second row: Ethan Hansen and Colin Proud. Third row: Ryan Doyle, Luke Cusack, Dalton Gass, Jake Kelly, Caden Zafiris, Connor Brothers and Nathan Clinton. Back row: Chris Hedefine (assistant coach), Noah Laybolt (assistant coach), Max MacKenzie, Connor Morrison, Cody MacPhee (assistant coach) and Will Zafiris (head coach). Submitted photo
The Montague/Three Rivers Norsemen won the U13 A Tier 1 provincial championship in Summerside on March 26, beating Sherwood 7-3 in the final. Back row, from left, are Jarret MacPhee (head coach), Jeff Nelson (assistant coach), Nate MacKenzie and Maxim MacLean. Middle: Knox Ferguson, Owen Kerwin, Brent Coffin and Ayrton Stonefield. Front: Leo MacDonald, Malcolm Dewar, Caleb Foote, Nathan McAree, Tuukka Stonefield, Tristan MacPhee, Cale Nelson, Jacob Wheeler, Rowen Benoit, Landon Hebert, Boh Nelson and Connor Lea (assistant coach). On the ice: Haven Hergert and Kieran Peters. Missing: Mallory Peters (manager). Submitted photo
The Northumberland Bruins won the U11 Rec Tier 1 provincial championship in March. Back row, from left, are Hailey Ferguson (trainer), Aydan Foote, Caleb Lowe, Jaxon Johnston, Mia Sheppard, Chris Cuddy (head coach), Lucy Fortune, Colby Campbell, Tim MacDougall (assistant coach), Isla MacDougall, Ronnie McCabe (assistant coach) and Declan McCarthy. Front row, from left, are Evander Moore, Jesse Keefe, Marty Hakkers, Ben McCabe, Tyson McIsaac, Landon McIsaac and Teise Cuddy. Submitted photo

