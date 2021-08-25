The process of identifying drugs seized during a traffic stop earlier this month in Rollo Bay was slowed as RCMP take precautions with one bag that was accidentally ripped open.
“Because of fentanyl we have to take extra safety precautions when something like that happens so it is just going to take little longer to get it tested properly and safely,” Kings District RCMP Sergeant Leanne Butler said.
Fentanyl, a potent opioid pain reliever, has become an all too common additive to street drugs and the danger is a few grains can be enough to kill a person.
Testing of any drugs seized during an investigation is carried out on PEI by a trained officer with the drug unit.
On August 13 at 4 am police stopped a vehicle on Route 2 in Rollo Bay which was recorded travelling at a speed of 160 km an hour.
Police observed drug paraphernalia in plain sight inside the vehicle and performed a search. Significant quantities of what is believed to be cocaine and crystal methamphetamine were seized. An unsecured firearm and the drug paraphernalia were also confiscated.
The driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old male from Eglington and two passengers, a 31-year-old male from Farmington and a 19-year-old male from Souris were arrested at the scene. They were later released pending a future court appearance.
The driver was also issued tickets for speeding, not having a valid driver’s license, not having insurance, and driving a vehicle that wasn't registered. The vehicle was impounded for 30 days at the owner’s expense.
