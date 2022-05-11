Cardigan Consolidated students Brynlee Billard, Dakota Stacey, Lily-Ann Creighan and Sadie DeVries lead the student body in singing Wintergreen by the East Pointers for Extra Mile award recipient Pamela MacLeod . Josh Lewis photo
Cardigan Consolidated students were happy to honour their resource teacher, Pamela MacLeod, when she was presented with the PEI Home and School Federation’s Extra Mile award on May 4.
Ms MacLeod said she was “very touched” when her efforts to help students succeed were revealed to be the reason for an assembly of the school that morning.
The Extra Mile award is granted every year by Home and School to staff who go above and beyond in helping children grow as students and people.
Ms MacLeod caters to every student’s specific needs with patience, kindness and encouragement, communicating with staff and parents to best support their development, according to the award citation.
“She is well-respected within our school community. Her knowledge and experience are real assets to our school,” said principal Lisa Myers Roche. “Students are excited to work with her due to her caring nature and creative teaching strategies. She is extremely devoted to her profession.”
Staff said it’s common to drive by the school well into the evening and see the resource room’s lights still on, with Ms MacLeod’s vehicle in the parking lot.
The resource teacher’s family was on hand for the award presentation, as were provincial Home and School executive director Shirley Smedley-Jay and past-president Heather Mullen.
The students sang Wintergreen by the East Pointers, with a backdrop reading “We love you Ms MacLeod” which was specially decorated for the ceremony. She was also presented with flowers.
“It means a great deal to me to know you’re helping the students and they feel and know they’re cared for,” she told The Graphic, adding it is a“wonderful” school where everyone works as a team. She added all staff, students and parents have gone the extra mile in helping the school get through the pandemic.
Colleagues described Ms MacLeod as very passionate about helping every student overcome hurdles, and if one resource isn’t appropriate for a particular child she researches “endlessly” to find something that is.
Also included in the citation were some comments about students Ms MacLeod has helped, describing her as kind, fun and a good listener who helps them learn.
Other Extra Mile award presentations during the pandemic were much smaller and didn’t involve the whole student body. With the recent lifting of restrictions, Cardigan Consolidated was able to hold its first full-school assembly in more than two years.
