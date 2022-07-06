“I hate to admit it, but I’m struggling with the flag right now,” a social media user wrote to a simple posting of a Canadian flag waving in the wind.
The Canada Day comment jarred me. Even on our worst days, Canadians have an air of smugness, especially as it relates to our southern neighbour. But we all know the foundation of our collective arrogance stands weakened as we enter our 155th year.
Covid has been difficult. 42,000 Canadians are dead from it, leaving in its wake enormous personal grief and a growing chasm over how Canadians view this country.
But like any opportunistic virus, Covid didn’t create our division, it took advantage of underlying frustrations allowed to steep unresponded to for years.
For a large number of Canadians ‘freedom’ became a Covid excuse catch-all to describe their frustration with government. It became a movement twisted by the opportunistic hijacking by those who care more for their extreme political views than the daily struggle of ordinary Canadians.
They blame the current Liberal government for all perceived slights, an easy target given the prime minister’s arrogance, but one that ignores decades of history.
You can go back more than 40 years ago to Pierre Trudeau’s National Energy Policy, which western Canada viewed as Ottawa’s attempt to control energy prices, as an early trigger for today’s frustration. Preston Manning’s mantra of ‘The West Wants In’ ultimately created the Reform Party, turned Canadian Alliance, turned Conservative Party of today - a hodgepodge of ideology crammed together for political expediency.
There are two loud and aggressive camps in this country. One is represented by protesters who rail against public health policy, like masks and vaccination. This camp believes in small government and individual decision making. Like bees to honey, it attracts those with agendas created by hate and fear.
This camp sees the prime minister as the enemy. Literally. They believe governments prioritize minorities and the aggrieved over ordinary citizens.
The second camp is grounded in political correctness, arrogance and an unwavering belief that there is no way in hell any of its ideas could be wrong. Political correctness avoids debate, changes history and promotes a distinctly elitist perspective in politics, education, and media.
Anyone who believes Justin Trudeau, with all his faults, is responsible for all the ills in our society is wrong. For decades Tories and Liberals have played a game of ignoring issues. They may have relied on different speaking notes, but the strategy is basically the same. Liberals might spend more fighting Covid than Harper’s Tories, but even Stephen Harper would have responded. Just like he did after the 2008 financial crisis. The reality is that the national debt per person peaked in 1995, shortly after the Mulroney years, decreased under Chrétien and Martin and Harper for the first two years of his term. Then it increased again following the 2008 market collapse.
So anyone who says Justin Trudeau is to blame for inflation or our financial standing is ignorant of history. He’s part of the problem, but not wholly responsible.
Here’s our nation’s challenge. We are seeing a continual creep of the Americanization of Canadian politics. Canadian parties hire US political operatives to organize campaigns. We are witness to a significant increase in personal attacks - not dissimilar to that of a former US president who ignited violence at the US Capitol. The front runner of the Conservative Party leadership wants to tap into the same anger that fueled Trump’s dysfunctional presidency.
What used to be extreme is now normal.
Our world standing is in decline. Our traditional leadership roles - like UN peacekeeping - all but eliminated. Both Liberal and Conservatives starved the military.
Our flag is a little worn, for sure. But it’s not because of truckers or Trudeau. It’s because we’ve all grown a bit weary of extremes on both sides of the spectrum. Rather than talk and learn from the other side, we’ve decided yelling is a better strategy.
It’s not. Unless we don’t want to remain one of best countries in the world.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
