Heather Moore

An impressive number of youths ranging in age from under seven up to 18-year-olds are registered to play minor hockey at the Eastern Kings Sportsplex in Souris. Add those 158 players to 113 signed up for ringette and 50 more regular curlers who use the same surface and the importance of this arena is distinctly paramount.

But torrential rains last month proved the facility’s sprawling steel roof is compromised. A growing number of leaks, including one over the ice surface, has pushed the potential of a short-term fix to the urgency of replacing the roof on the structure built in 1978. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.