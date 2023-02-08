An impressive number of youths ranging in age from under seven up to 18-year-olds are registered to play minor hockey at the Eastern Kings Sportsplex in Souris. Add those 158 players to 113 signed up for ringette and 50 more regular curlers who use the same surface and the importance of this arena is distinctly paramount.
But torrential rains last month proved the facility’s sprawling steel roof is compromised. A growing number of leaks, including one over the ice surface, has pushed the potential of a short-term fix to the urgency of replacing the roof on the structure built in 1978.
The arena’s opening launched volumes of memories to be collected over the years, play-by-play accounts of championships and banners earned. The recollections are countless.
The arena not only serves the Town of Souris, players, coaches, fans and supporters come from across the district.
Some of the players who skated onto the brand new Sportsplex ice 44 years ago are still in the game today.
A short jaunt down memory lane takes us to the first hockey game played in the facility. It featured the Campbell’s Boathaulers going up against the Murray Harbour Bruins, both competitive teams in the Eastern Kings Hockey League.
One player who suited up for the Boathaulers in that match was Shane MacClure who recently competed in the PEI 55-Plus Winter Games at the Sportsplex. Still in the game and he curls at the arena as well. He is just one example of the facility’s supporters.
An ice rink is more than a steel-clad structure sheltering a sheet of ice, it represents recreation, competition and physical activity which is a major contributor to well-being. It is also a place to socialize, meet new people and create friendships within the sports family. It is the nucleus of many Island communities.
In this case its heart continues to beat loudly, the ice surface stands up to the Island’s best and events held within have a strong following. But the price tag to fix it is an estimated $1.2 million.
The best case scenario is the Sportsplex will make it through to the finals in the 2023 Kraft Hockeyville contest where this small-town arena could win some major money towards a roof replacement.
The worst case scenario is all the players would have to travel elsewhere to get in the game.
The roof issue can be fixed but often it takes a village to get ‘er done. It’s up to the public now to get behind this initiative so local people can continue to play safely in their own home town.
