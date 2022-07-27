Paul MacNeill

There was a time when the Prince Edward Island government and Chief Public Health Office led the Covid fight with leadership and transparency. Not anymore. Now the official response is something more akin to closing your eyes and hoping for the best.

With hospitalizations soaring, deaths mounting and our health care system teetering on the brink, the silence from Premier Dennis King and CPHO is deafening.

keyofdminor
Well-said. I remember when a CPHO briefing first used the term "endemic", and we all scrambled to distinguish the term from "pandemic". I believe that was the first sign of a major shift from "we're all in this together" to "personal responsibility" (aka "good luck"). It would be interesting to know what recommendations Premier King received from CPHO for the summer of 2022. Some have wondered if CPHO makes several, tiered recommendations with associated risks, and so Premier King can always claim "we follow advice from CPHO".

