There was a time when the Prince Edward Island government and Chief Public Health Office led the Covid fight with leadership and transparency. Not anymore. Now the official response is something more akin to closing your eyes and hoping for the best.
With hospitalizations soaring, deaths mounting and our health care system teetering on the brink, the silence from Premier Dennis King and CPHO is deafening.
Last week government quietly announced 1,706 new cases, with a daily average of 244. There were 41 Islanders hospitalized, one in ICU. Three Islanders died.
These numbers are based on far fewer tests conducted than during previous waves. The positivity rate of 45 per cent is staggering. The true number of active cases is far higher. We are seeing the impact in outbreaks in rural hospitals and long-term care facilities. One hundred health care workers were off work in isolation at a time when our system is already crushed by staff shortages.
While politicians, and even public health, talk of living with Covid, the reality is this can truly only happen when the rate of transmission is five per cent or less.
We are nowhere near that, yet PEI continues to operate as if nothing is amiss. Because of it Islanders are dying unnecessarily.
This is not hyperbole. It is a fact based on public policy of lifting health mandates knowing that the virus will spread uncontained. Our vaccination rate of ‘fully’ vaccinated with a third dose stands at an unimpressive 37 per cent. Forty-five per cent are fully vaccinated. Eighteen per cent of Islanders are still unvaccinated or under-vaccinated, but account for 26 per cent of all hospitalizations.
When you severely reduce testing in combination with elimination of masking and public gathering limits, you give free reign to the virus to spread unabated. With it comes a level of avoidable death. This is what living with Covid is actually about ... expecting a certain number of Islanders to die so the rest of us can carry on as if everything is hunky-dory.
In response to the growing crisis, government is calling on all Islanders to get a booster or initial vaccination.
There is merit to under-vaccinated Islanders receiving their first or second dose. But there is a growing push from experts to deliver the right dose at the right time, which may actually mean delaying the next booster depending on personal risk and time-frame from last dose. Masking and hand washing are basics that never go out of style.
Premier King and CPHO have always said the primary goal of public health mandates is to protect vulnerable Islanders and protect the health care system from collapse.
That perspective still holds true today. We are watching the health care system collapse in real time and neither government nor CPHO is doing anything to stop it.
Reimplementation of public masking is an easy, but vital step, to immediately slow spread. If we do not, the impact will be severe. Islanders will die unnecessarily. Hospital beds will fill. Businesses will struggle to maintain staffing. Hospitals will cut services or close temporarily.
All of this so politicians and those opposed to mandates can naively say - without support of science - that we need to live with Covid.
Living with Covid should not be built on policy that specifically targets the elderly and vulnerable for severe illness or death.
Dennis King’s reputation soared with his conscientious response to the pandemic. Those halcyon days are gone. The faith of Islanders in the premier and CPHO is fading. And if action is not taken to introduce easy, non-invasive measures to stem this latest wave, King and CPHO must live with the human consequence.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
(1) comment
Well-said. I remember when a CPHO briefing first used the term "endemic", and we all scrambled to distinguish the term from "pandemic". I believe that was the first sign of a major shift from "we're all in this together" to "personal responsibility" (aka "good luck"). It would be interesting to know what recommendations Premier King received from CPHO for the summer of 2022. Some have wondered if CPHO makes several, tiered recommendations with associated risks, and so Premier King can always claim "we follow advice from CPHO".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.