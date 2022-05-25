Organizers of the Dundas Plowing Match & Agricultural Fair are excited to be in the planning stages of the 80th year of the renowned eastern PEI event after two years of cancellations due to Covid restrictions.
Organizers look forward to thousands of visitors August 25-28, 2022. In 2019 a grand total of 15,000 people came through the gates.
In its humble beginning an estimated 5,000 gathered at Frank Clay’s farm in Bridgetown on October 2, 1941 for the Kings County Plowing Match and Field Day. That event hosted by Carry on Canada, a group formed to help in the war effort, was the beginning of the now decades-old Dundas Plowing Match.
“When an organization lasts 80 years you know there is something right happening,” Gordon Jackson, who co chairs the board of directors with his wife Karen, said.
“We are hoping to be back to full steam this year.”
The fair is a vital part of community life in the area, he said.
“It was instantly popular,” he said.“It is like the Saturday Night Hoedown - an Island tradition like no other.”
Board member Steve Brousseau said the longevity is no doubt down to the fact the event is a draw for a variety of people.
“(In the early years) it brought the community together just before harvest,” he said. “It brought neighbours together.”
These days fair-goers come from far and wide and some plan their PEI vacation around it.
Plowing competitions are highlighted throughout the event, but other activities include tractor pulls, horse pulls, light and heavy horse shows, cattle shows, exhibits of first class harvests as well as hand-crafted items such as quilts, main stage entertainment by an impressive line up of local entertainers, the Queen of the Furrows pageant and the list goes on.
Organizers are still working out special events to mark the eight decades and invite former Queens of the Furrows to let them know if they will be attending this year’s festivities.
Over the years the fair has become much more than an end-of-summer celebration.
In 1947, a 99-acre farm was purchased and turned into the event grounds.
Barns and buildings of various significance dotted the landscape over time and today it is a state-of-the-art facility with a hall used to host weddings and other community events.
The PEI Summer Bluegrass & Old Time Music Festival is held on the event grounds in July and the annual PEI Wagon Train expedition in the fall.
There are always improvements and ongoing maintenance, Mr Brousseau said.
This year they received a $75,000 accessibility grant to be used to make washrooms more accessible to everyone.
The ongoing success of the plowing match doesn’t come without cost and every year fundraising events are held. This year the annual dinner theatre, a signature fundraiser, will be held in the fall.
The Spring Yard Sale, another fundraiser, is on schedule for Saturday, May 26 from 9-11am.
Volunteers are a vital part of the operation, board member Paula Fay Matheson said.
“We are always looking for volunteers - it doesn’t have to be a huge commitment,” she said.
“Someone can offer a couple of hours two months before or two days before, every little bit is more than welcome.”
New ideas are welcome as well.
The board meets the first Monday of every month at 7 pm. Anyone interested in learning more about the organization is welcome to attend. People can also contact Mr Brousseau at 902 394-1444 for more information.
