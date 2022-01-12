The Foote family of Kinross have their six-month-old golden retriever, Buddy, to thank for their son Caleb escaping a fire at their home on Thursday afternoon.
Stephanie, Dwayne and Caleb lost virtually everything they owned in the afternoon blaze, which they believe was caused by an overheated element on the back of their fridge in the garage.
Stephanie’s sister, Lisa Mooney, said Caleb, 11, was finishing up his online learning for the day when Buddy started to bark.
“Caleb heard a bang and he thought there was a knock on the door and that’s why the dog was barking,” she said. “When he went out to the porch ... the garage was in flames. If the dog hadn’t been barking at him to get up, he probably wouldn’t be here.”
Caleb then took the dog and ran to a neighbours’ house. He started by knocking, but then realized this was no time to wait and burst into the home. The neighbours took fire extinguishers but the blaze was well beyond that.
Ms Mooney said while the damage doesn’t appear to be as bad from the outside, nothing inside was salvageable.
“It looks like a horror scene inside. The walls are all white and black streaks. It’s pretty sad.”
Their recently installed heat pump melted into the wall, but somehow Caleb’s baby pictures on the wall beside it were not touched. A pair of sunglasses Stephanie got Dwayne for Christmas were in an airtight case inside a cupboard, and the smoke still got to them.
The Footes have been staying with various family members since, and a room at a Charlottetown hotel was rented for them for two nights.
Ms Mooney and fellow family member Courtney Foote have been leading fundraising efforts, including money and needed items. They’ve all been outfitted with winter coats. Dwayne needs boots or sneakers, she said, as he’s been wearing his work boots since the fire.
“People are very kind,” she said. “The clothes donations coming in have been unbelievable.”
The Montague Esso, where Courtney works, is also taking donations for the family.
Monetary donations will be most important because down the road, everything from furniture to socks and toiletries will be required - not to mention an eventual rebuild.
For insurance purposes a rebuild must start within a year.
However, Ms Mooney said it’s going to take some time because of how difficult it is to get contractors and supplies right now. Realistically, she expects that won’t begin until the fall.
“For now, they’re trying to find a place to rent. We’re hoping they’ll find one that’s furnished.”
Caleb goes to school at Vernon River Consolidated, so the family is hoping to find a place somewhere between Stratford and the Vernon River area.
The family has decided to collect donations locally instead of an online fundraiser because websites like GoFundMe take a significant cut of the proceeds. Donations are being accepted by e-transfer to lisadmooney@icloud.com or foote_stephanie@hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.