Taking part in the ribbon cutting for a new fishway at Roseberry Pond on Saturday were, from left, Belfast Area Watershed Group vice president and RM of Belfast councillor Andy Henry, BAWG president Scott Roloson, Belfast-Murray River MLA Darlene Compton, property owner Terry Morrison, BAWG coordinator Sherry Pelkey and RM of Belfast councillor Virginia Cooke. Josh Lewis photo
Five-year-old Tilly Longaphy of Orwell was one of the many youngsters and families who had fun pond-side during the third annual Family Fishing Day at Roseberry Pond on Saturday morning. She and her parents, Jennifer and Nick, were also the winners of a draw for a free fishing rod. The Belfast Area Watershed Group marked the opening of its new Alaskan-style fishway, which will allow for better migration of fish species. Josh Lewis photo
The 3rd Annual Family Fishing Day hosted by Belfast Area Watershed Group (BAWG) attracted about 40 people to Roseberry Pond on Saturday to give fishing a try with their children.
The watershed group also used the occasion to officially open its new Alaskan-style fish ladder, which cost just under $84,000 and will help fish species migrate upstream to spawn via the south branch of the Pinette River.
BAWG coordinator Sherry Pelkey said the Rural Municipality of Belfast contributed $50,000 to the project with gas tax funds, and the remainder came from their watershed management fund as well as community donations.
The goal is to increase the diversity of fish species and she hopes the new fishway will help the likes of sea-run trout, eel and gaspereau to navigate upstream.
“For us it’s important that biodiversity happens, and that only happens if we can get fish moving back and forth,” she said. “It was stocked about four years ago by the province, but you don’t have that diversity happening when you just put them in and they can’t go back and forth.”
Ms Pelkey was happy to see a strong turnout for the family fishing day, which falls on the May long weekend when fishing licenses are not required. Some came from as far as Summerside.
The pond is an accessible area for families to fish and helps contribute to recreation in the community, she said.
That’s made possible by the landowners, Terry Morrison and her late husband Bob, who for years have allowed the community to access the pond.
Belfast-Murray River MLA Darlene Compton, who cut the ribbon for the new fish ladder, said it wasn’t that long ago Belfast was the only major area of the province without its own watershed group. She said the area’s waterways and BAWG’s stewardship are important for the community.
The provincial finance minister said seeing so many young families at the pond ties in with the rejuvenation of the Belfast area since the local school narrowly avoided closure by the province in 2016.
The school has gone from 98 students at that time to more than 160 now, and “a lot of them are here” at the pond, she said.
