We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now
kay's coat

Kay MacIsaac is passing on a family treasure, her father’s summer army coat, to her son Charles. Ms MacIsaac’s father Oliver Babineau was killed in action in France in 1944. She has kept his coat, the only thing sent back to the family after he died in the Second World War, all these years. She recently decided it was time to pass it on to her son who was also in the military. Charlotte MacAulay photo

Kay MacIsaac has always been a saver of special things.

The former Winsloe resident who grew up in Georgetown has collected and kept many family treasures over the years. Recently one such treasure, unearthed from the back of her closet, brought back some memories of a sad time for her family.

Ms MacIsaac was just 7 years old when the family received the news her father, Private Oliver (Olly) Joseph Babineau, was killed in action in France. She remembers it like it was yesterday.

“There are some things that stick in your mind,” the now 77-year-old said.

“Mr Woods was the station agent down home (Georgetown) and during the war when you saw him coming you knew it was bad news,” she said.

“When he opened the gate to go into our yard I ran to my aunt’s who lived just two houses up the street.

“I told her, ‘Mr Woods is at the door.’ She came back and he was telling Mom the news.”

Oliver

This photo of Private Oliver Joseph Babineau was taken in England June 1944, just one month before his death in France. He is buried at Beny Sur Mer Canadian Military Cemetery in Beny Sur Mer, France. Source Canadian Virtual War Memorial. Submitted photo

That was near the end of July in 1944.

Private Babineau died on July 18 and Ms MacIsaac’s mom, Myrtle, was just 34 years old. She was left with four young children to raise on her own.

The item which caused all these memories to resurface is her father’s army-issued summer jacket.

Ms MacIsaac has had the army green coloured garment with regimental buttons for years.

It first came into her possession when she found it in an old wooden trunk of her mother’s.

“We were cleaning out the trunk one day and Mom wasn’t one for saving - it didn’t matter if it was antique or anything she just threw it - and I was the other way. I was a hoarder,” Ms MacIsaac said with a chuckle.

“So I took this and a coat my grandmother had made for my mother and everywhere I went they followed me.”

Ms MacIsaac recently moved into Rosewood Community Care in Hunter River. It was during the move the jacket was found, again, at the back of her closet.

She is ready to pass the family heirloom on to the next generation.

“This last move I realized I had to get rid of mostly everything,” Ms MacIsaac said.

Her oldest son Charles, who is in the Armed Forces, will take possession as soon as pandemic restrictions allow as he resides in Truro.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.