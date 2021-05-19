Kay MacIsaac has always been a saver of special things.
The former Winsloe resident who grew up in Georgetown has collected and kept many family treasures over the years. Recently one such treasure, unearthed from the back of her closet, brought back some memories of a sad time for her family.
Ms MacIsaac was just 7 years old when the family received the news her father, Private Oliver (Olly) Joseph Babineau, was killed in action in France. She remembers it like it was yesterday.
“There are some things that stick in your mind,” the now 77-year-old said.
“Mr Woods was the station agent down home (Georgetown) and during the war when you saw him coming you knew it was bad news,” she said.
“When he opened the gate to go into our yard I ran to my aunt’s who lived just two houses up the street.
“I told her, ‘Mr Woods is at the door.’ She came back and he was telling Mom the news.”
That was near the end of July in 1944.
Private Babineau died on July 18 and Ms MacIsaac’s mom, Myrtle, was just 34 years old. She was left with four young children to raise on her own.
The item which caused all these memories to resurface is her father’s army-issued summer jacket.
Ms MacIsaac has had the army green coloured garment with regimental buttons for years.
It first came into her possession when she found it in an old wooden trunk of her mother’s.
“We were cleaning out the trunk one day and Mom wasn’t one for saving - it didn’t matter if it was antique or anything she just threw it - and I was the other way. I was a hoarder,” Ms MacIsaac said with a chuckle.
“So I took this and a coat my grandmother had made for my mother and everywhere I went they followed me.”
Ms MacIsaac recently moved into Rosewood Community Care in Hunter River. It was during the move the jacket was found, again, at the back of her closet.
She is ready to pass the family heirloom on to the next generation.
“This last move I realized I had to get rid of mostly everything,” Ms MacIsaac said.
Her oldest son Charles, who is in the Armed Forces, will take possession as soon as pandemic restrictions allow as he resides in Truro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.