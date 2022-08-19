From left are Greg Smith, Troy Phinney, Tim Phinney and John Grass, winners of the first annual Ross Young Memorial Golf Tournament held at Avondale Golf Course last week. With 27 teams participating and still some donations to come in the event raised over $3,000 so far. Submitted photo
As Mary Sullivan Young saw the spectacular turnout for the first annual Ross Young Memorial Golf Tournament she was at a loss for words.
Ms Young and her sons John Ross and Jay were overwhelmed that 27 teams had signed up for the Avondale Golf Course event that raised over $3,000 (with more online donations still to come) for the Ross Young Memorial Coaching Endowment fund.
Mr Young, known for his impact on the football community on PEI through coaching at Holland College in the mid-2010s and for bringing the Souris Wildcat program into being in the 1990s, passed away on April 9 2021. He was also a long-time volunteer with minor hockey.
Golfers from near and far showed up at the Thursday afternoon event.
“There are a lot of people Ross coached in his life that showed up today,” organizer and long-time friend Rick Gant said.
Many were also alumni from Mount Allison University in Sackville, New Brunswick where Mr Young played football in his earlier years.
The tournament will be a great initiative to keep the endowment fund going, Mr Gant said.
“The purpose of the fund is to offer young, emerging coaches the opportunity to develop their skills and networks through official coaching roles at Mount Allison University, and benefit from a mentor-mentee relationship with the head coach and director of Athletics & Recreation,” he said.
The funds raised at the event will be added to the $120,000 that already exist in the endowment and will become an annual contribution.
Both Avondale Golf Course and Bogside Brewing sponsored the event.
