Ross Young Memorial Golf Tournament

From left are Greg Smith, Troy Phinney, Tim Phinney and John Grass, winners of the first annual Ross Young Memorial Golf Tournament held at Avondale Golf Course last week. With 27 teams participating and still some donations to come in the event raised over $3,000 so far.      Submitted photo

As Mary Sullivan Young saw the spectacular turnout for the first annual Ross Young Memorial Golf Tournament she was at a loss for words.

Ms Young and her sons John Ross and Jay were overwhelmed that 27 teams had signed up for the Avondale Golf Course event that raised over $3,000 (with more online donations still to come) for the Ross Young Memorial Coaching Endowment fund.

